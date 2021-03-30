Holy Week in Arcanum

In Christianity, Holy Week or Passion Week starts on Palm Sunday, the day of Christ’s Triumphant entry into Jerusalem and climaxes with the Last Supper and Passion of Jesus on Good Friday, and ending with his Sabbath rest in the grave on Holy Saturday. The resurrection of Jesus on the eighth day is celebrated as Easter, and marks the beginning of a new week. Most of the churches in the local area have celebrated services planned. The following church contacted me to share their service times. This is by no means a complete list, if there is a specific parish or church you wish to attend, please reach out and contact them for their specific times.

The community is invited to an Easter Egg Hunt for the Arcanum Community on Saturday, April 3, 2021, hosted by Faith United Methodist Church (UMC) and FHC Fellowship. The Egg Hunt is for children of the Arcanum Community up through the fourth grade. The hunt will be in Ivester Park at 2 p.m. They plan to hold the hunt “rain or shine” (assuming no downpours or snow). Children should bring an Easter basket to collect their eggs. If you have questions, you may contact the Faith UMC office at 937-692-8934 (office hours are 9 a.m. to 12 noon.).

Faith UMC will also hold Good Friday services at the church on 101 East South Street, April 2. This service will be a self-guided tour and take approximately an hour. Guests are invited to come anytime between 5 and 8 p.m. for the tour. They will hold a Celebration of Easter Worship service on Sunday, April 4, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Carley Brewster will be conducting the service.

FHC Fellowship, 1 West George Street, invites you to join them for their Holy Week Services. They will also have a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. and on Easter Sunday a Sonrise Service at 8:45 a.m. following by breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and Easter Worship at 10:15 a.m. Pastor David Florkey welcomes the community to join them.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 West South Street, invites the community to join them for Holy Week services. On Good Friday, they will share in Holy Communion in a 6 p.m. service followed by a carry-in dinner. On Easter Morning, Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. The morning worship service will feature the Senior Choir performing the cantata, “More than a Carpenter” arranged by Dennis and Nan Allen. The cantata will feature the choir, a solo by Kathy Kuhbander, and Jaime and Marie Hundley will serve as narrators for the program. Pastor Greg Greve and Youth Pastor Dan Kuhbander, welcome you to join them either in person or online. For connection to the online service, please call the church office at 937-692-8188.

Gordon Grace UMC and St. Matthew Lutheran ELCA Partnership located at 750 Arcanum-Ithaca Road will hold Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m. entitled “Just as I Love You.” On Friday, their Good Friday service will also be at 7 p.m. entitled “Beneath the Cross.” Easter Sunday Worship they will have two services, “O Glorious Day” at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunrise service or breakfast due to COVID-19 this year.

Congratulations to Joe and Sandy Thomas who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 10. Joe and Sandy were married at Castine United Methodist Church. They have two children, Mark (Angie) Thomas and Kelly (Kurt) Beisner and six grandchildren. They have shared their life operating their farm, gardening, and casino trips.

Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days has been canceled due to the Covid pandemic. It is hoped that they will be able to return in 2022.

“Easter is the only time of year, it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket.” ~Unknown

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

