Wishing you a profound Easter

This Sunday is Easter Sunday, the most important day of the year for Christians. It has also been referred to as Resurrection Sunday, since it is the day Jesus arose from the tomb after being crucified to death upon a cross. A miracle that Christ had predicted, promised, and fulfilled. He made the same promise for those who believed and followed in his ways. Therefore, we speak of eternal life and St. Paul wrote, “O death, where is your victory? O death where is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55).

Death, however, does sting. Death causes great sorrow and grief for the persons left behind. Their faith can heal them but cannot take away the anguish of their loss. It becomes a process of working through their agony and suffering through their distress. I know this, in a manner unlike I have ever experienced before.

Although I lost my parents and in-laws years earlier, I recently lost the love of my life, my husband Steve. I watched him die in varying degrees until cancer took his mortal life. My story is not a unique one; eventually every one of us experiences the loss of our loved ones just as everyone of us will experience death. Evidently, through the loss of my husband, I can better enter into the passion of the cross. My broken heart hears better than my ears, sees more than my eyes and knows more than my brain.

Experiencing the loss of a loved one solidifies the Easter promise given to us. We can profoundly experience the sacrificial death of Jesus, and the intense sorrowful grief of Mother Mary. Such sorrow brings us closer to the cross recognizing that pain of grief is indeed the price one pays for love. But possibly there is sublime beauty in such tribulations since they allow us to help others who are going through their ordeals. We are all given the opportunity to unite our sufferings to the cross to be brought to the glory of His Resurrection. It is all part of God’s plan. He calls us to love one another and to love Him above all things.

Peace and pain can coexist. Therefore, embrace your trials, trust in the Lord, and enjoy the Easter Season, which continues for 50 days, beginning April 4th and ending on Pentecost, May 23rd. Wishing everyone a blessed and beautiful Easter Sunday and Easter Season.

“Empty Cross — the forgiveness of sins, Empty Tomb — eternal life, Empty Burial Clothes — personal relationship with Jesus.” ~Unknown

“An Easter equation: 1 cross + 3 nails = 4givenous” ~Unknown

“But He was pierced through for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; The chastening for our well-being fell upon Him, And by His scourging we are healed.” ~Isaiah 53:5

UPCOMING EVENTS

Good Friday, April 2: Ansonia American Legion offers an All You Can Eat Fish Fry beginning at 4 p.m. Dinners are $8 French fries, slaw, and baked beans round out the meal. (Dine in, Carryout, or Curbside delivery available)

Good Friday, April 3: Karaoke at the Vets Club beginning at 7 p.m. and again Saturday at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Holy Saturday, April 3, Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Heritage Park (if it is too wet it will be moved to the St. Denis Church lot) at 2 p.m. Open to all boys and girls ages 10 and under, living in the Versailles School District. There is no need to preregister, just come early to get in your proper age group.

Saturday, April 3, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or contact Justin May for special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Thursday, April 8, Tarzan will be performed at the Performing Art Center at 7:30 p.m. Additional weekend performances include Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to this high school musical “can be ordered online at Versailles.k12.oh.us.

Friday, April 9: Versailles Vet’s Club is holding a 50s Sock Hop, featuring 50s music and the demonstration of some popular 50s dances. Event is free and begins a 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Happy birthday to newborn Klarissa Noelle, daughter of Michael and Rebecca Scott (Owner of House of Flowers), Ginger Magoto, Shirley Magoteaux, Tony Bey, Nichole Baltes, Bonnie Frantz, Heather Poor, Paige Collins, Lisa Schemmel, Lisa Kenworthy, Tom Doseck, Todd Dammeyer, Tammy Bergman, Ted Robinson, Angie Kaiser, Joyce Johnson, Jeremy Riley, Laura Bohman, Marie Daughtery, and Greg Zechar. Anniversary wishes to Michelle and Terry Feltz (5) and Janet & Fred Banks (56).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Pauline Barga (87), Paul Puthoff (72), Jerry Meiring (60), Margo Wynk (59), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Congratulations to Tyler Gehret for being the 2021 State Bowling Champion, Sam Bensman for placing 8th, Landon Henry for placing 9th, and the boys bowling team for placing 3rd overall at the state bowling tournament. Congratulations to the Versailles boys’ basketball team on a great tournament run. They are District Champions. Congratulations to the seven Tiger wrestlers that placed at District: Noah Gilmore, Taran Tyo, Noah Barga, Branden Kiehl, Carson Bey, Lane Bergman, and Kane Epperly. Also, congrats to Carson Bey who placed fifth at 160 and Brayden Kiehl who placed sixth at 220 at the state wrestling championship.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, ill, addicted and those of us dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for all families and governmental leaders. Remember prayer. It is the world’s greatest wireless connection.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

