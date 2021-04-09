You should be dancing

Some people consider life a dance. Dancing to the music within your heart. Allowing your dance to speak louder than words, staying adaptable and malleable, going with the flow, and allowing your story to unfold. Finding joy in your daily work, interactions, hopes, successes as well as shortcomings. Letting your dance speak resolutely and louder than words. Allowing others to know and experience you by your dance.

Lee Ann Womack recorded a beautiful song in 2000 called, “I Hope You Dance.” The lyrics conveys advice and encouragement to live life aware of the miraculous and magnificent gift, although fleeting. “And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance.”

Garth Brooks recorded “The Dance” in 1989 and it continues to touch the hearts of countless people. The chorus is comprised of a man’s personal awareness that he is without regret that life is better left to chance and although he could have missed the pain, he would have missed the dance. Gratitude makes his experience worth the discomfort.

Dance (in the manner of dance floor gyrations) can be structured, formal, improvisational, interpretational, free-style, etc. Dance requires strength, stamina, balance, coordination, timing, rhythm, muscle memory, control, and skill. Dance is an art form and can be an expression of your inner self, especially if it’s interpretational or free-style. Dance can be a form of communication and in some cultures dance is part of a ceremony or ritual. Dance moves or choreography can be set to music although some types of dance do not require music and some movements although rhythmic are not necessarily dance, such as Tai Chi and other various martial arts.

Dance has many benefits as it builds total muscle strength, improves balance by engaging the brain and body connection, and builds endurance (two hours of dancing is equivalent to 15 to 20 miles of running). Dancing also improves mental and physical health (since it relieves stress, burns calories, releases endorphins and is cardiovascular), provides entertainment, and builds social connections.

I suppose dancing has been one of my earliest fascinations. My dream was to be a go-go dancer. I even had several floral mini skirts and white go-go boots. I loved to watch the “beach movies” for their dance scenes and I especially loved watching Ann Margaret, Cyd Charrise, Ann Miller, Shirley MacLaine, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, and Chita Rivera. Having many older cousins, I enjoyed many weddings before I was 10. I was one of the little tykes running, giggling, and dancing on the powdered dance floor doing the twist until I had a side ache as well as other dances of the 60s. I took my dancing seriously. I would not stop dancing until I was sufficiently worn out and a sweaty little mess.

Not much has changed, except for the amount of dances in the area. Even so, when given the chance I still dance until I am tired, in need of a towelette as well as hydration.

If you are interested in dancing: Friday night the Sons of the American Legion is holding a Sock Hop in the Bunker (basement) of the Versailles Vets Club. There will be 50s and 60s music, including Elvis music. I plan on being there and the event is open to the public. Perhaps I’ll see you there!

“Dance to express not to impress” ~Anonymous

“The dance is a poem of which each movement is a word” ~Mata Hari

“Dance is the hidden language of the soul of the body.” ~Martha Graham

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, April 9: Tarzan will be performed at the Performing Art Center at 7:30 pm. Additional weekend performances include Saturday, April 10 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets to this high school musical “can be ordered online at Versailles.k12.oh.us

Friday, April 9: Sons of the American Legion (at the Versailles Vet’s Club) is holding a 50s Sock Hop, featuring 50s music and the demonstration of some popular 50s dances. Event is free and begins a 7 pm. Costumes are encouraged.

Happy birthday to Orville Bohman, Carolyn Klopfenstein, Julie Deeter, Rick Voisard, Deb Kauffman, Jim Billenstein, Connie Bright, Carl Owens, Cheryl Pothast, Katie Huwer, Kelly Luthman, Corey Rismiller, Shiela Kaup Coffield, Marlene Puthoff, and Carla Hummel. Anniversary wishes to Connie and Luke Stachler, Dorothy and John Mangen (70).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Mildred Dill (107), Michael “Monk” Monnin (67), Dennis Hammons (57), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, ill, addicted and those of us dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for an end of COVID-19 and for the return of common sense.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

