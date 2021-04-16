Moral or legal?

Wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it and right is right even if no one else is doing it.

Everyone knows the word legal means established, recognized, or permitted by law, but what does the word “moral” mean? According to the dictionary, moral means: 1) concerned with the principles of right and wrong behavior, and the goodness or badness of human character. 2) holding or manifesting high principles for proper conduct.

Morality is not exclusive to Christians and churchgoers; however these persons seem to better understand that morality is truth and not subjective, such as my truth, your truth, or a politician’s truth. Morality was established in the beginning of all creation. To be moral is to desire to love one another, to do no harm, to want good for others, to give of oneself for the benefit of others and not for personal reward or self-interest.

Morality is not just for the churchgoer or the Christian, morality is necessary for civilization and society to co-exist peaceably. Without it we are simply animals without conscience. Legality used to follow moral laws, but now it has become a way to make legal what was once considered immoral. Examples include abortion, prostitution, many business practices, euthanasia, various loopholes, diplomatic and sovereign immunity to name a few hot topics.

The 10 Commandments were given thousands of years ago to a fallen people who were enslaved by their ill-formed consciences. Designed for the good of civilization and human development it might well be a “holy grail.” Today such a book professing the 10 Commandments would be found in the Self-Help Section and entitled, “How to Live Life to Your Fullest Potential” or “How to Thrive and not just Survive,” yet many of us do not heed this wisdom (but to be fair it has only been some 3,000 years).

“Always do what is right. It will gratify half of mankind and astound the other.” ~Mark Twain.

“A system of morality which is based on emotional values is a mere illusion, a thoroughly vulgar conception which has nothing sound in it and nothing true.” ~Socrates

“When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing his respect for the law.” ~Frédéric Bastiat

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 17, Steak at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 18, Singo at the Versailles Vets Club Bunker (basement) beginning at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary Garage & Bake Sale will be held from noon to 8 p.m. The sale continues Thursday, April 22, from 8 to 6 p.m. and concludes Friday, April 23, from 8 to noon.

Friday, April 23, Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Also, April 23, the “Wine & Dine,” dinner and wine tasting benefit for St. Valbert and Holy Family cemeteries from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the St. Denis Church Basement. Tickets are presale by calling 937-526-4945 or emailing: jane@bfvcatholic.org. This is a four-course meal with a different wine served with each course. (I have my ticket.)

Happy birthday to Nicole Meyers, Mackenzie Berning, Bob Magoto, Emily McClure, Jenna McClure, Bambi McClure, Rochelle Schlecty. Anniversary wishes to Renee and Wade Barga (25), Joan and Gene Epperly (49).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Ronald Paulus (77), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Note: FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. To apply call 1-844-684-6333 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). For more information, go online to https://fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, ill, addicted and those of us dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for one another, an end of COVID-19, and for moral responsibility with less legal interference.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kathy-Monnin-3.jpg

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.