Trojan Golf Scramble coming in June

You are invited to the Trojan Golf Scramble 2021 on June 27, 2021. The event will be at Beechwood Golf Course with check-in at 11:30 a.m., and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. There will be a meal provided, door prizes, hole competitions, and a 50/50 raffle. Cost is $50 per player/$200 per foursome. Come support the Arcanum High School golf teams and enjoy the day. To register, go to forms.gle/ZZEg4gRfCGrka5Q6 or contact Jordan Greve at 937/902-8382 or email Jordan_greve@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s First Saturdays Open House will return on June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Farmer’s Market is now called the “Veteran’s Park Market” for the summer, it is not sponsored by the AWTHS anymore. I understand that there is space available for vendors to set up each week on Saturdays.

Congratulations to Peyton Garbig for throwing a no hitter in a huge Lady Trojan Softball win over Bradford last week. It was a battle; it took 10 innings to get the job done with a 1-0 win. Congrats Ladies!

Twin Township will be hosting an Ithaca Cemetery Workday on June 12 from 8 a.m. to noon. A rain date is scheduled if needed on the following Saturday. More info to come.

The Jr. High Band had an outstanding Solo and Ensemble event on Tuesday, March 23. Students were able to give live performances to an OMEA certified judge and receive feedback on their performances. The 7th and 8th grade band students had a total of 18 performance events. Students performed extremely well and ended the night with both written feedback and ratings from the judge. The students put a lot of hard work into preparing these performances, with much of it being student-led learning. Of the 18 events, students earned 14 superior ratings and 4 excellent ratings! A very impressive showing.

Thank you to Arcanum Mayor Bonnie Millard, for declaring April 5 to 9 We Are the Majority Week for the Village of Arcanum. The local WATM Drug-Free Awareness Day Walk will be virtual this year. Families in Darke County showed their support by making posters and taking a walk on behalf of being drug, alcohol, and tobacco free on their own since we could not do it collectively at this time. Photos and student speaker videos are currently on the Darke County WATM FB page for all viewers to see.

During the month of May, various quilts from the community will be on display at the Arcanum Public Library. The display is sponsored by the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society and will feature family quilts and textiles from the Bev Rench family, Jo Michael family, and Annette Stewart family. The public is encouraged to stop by and visit the display in the glass case by the checkout desk.

Don’t forget to Support Arcanum Schools on Monday, April 26 at Greenville Buffalo Wild Wings! EAT WINGS, Buffalo Wild Wings strives to support our community and the organizations and sports teams within it. Together BW3 and Arcanum Schools can make a positive impact and help keep our community working and playing together. On April 26 from 4 to 9 p.m., present a ticket to your server and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15 percent* of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol, or promotional discounts) to Arcanum Schools dine-in or take-out at the Greenville BW3. The 15-percent donation is contingent on the organization raising at least $300 of pre-tax sales during the promotion (subject to change in our discretion). Other restrictions may apply. Here is the link to print out your ticket: bit.ly/2OBm5bB

Plans are in the works for the second annual 4th of July Old Time Picnic and Children’s Parade in Ivestor Park organized and sponsored by the Arcanum Preservation Society. It will be here before you know it. Mark your calendar and plan to join in this free community event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” ~Hal Borland

“April is a promise that May is bound to keep.” ~Hal Borland

Looking back to this day in 1969 — It was a Sunday, the U.S. President was Richard Nixon, Pope St. Paul VI was leading the Catholic Church. In that special week of April, people were listening to Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In by The 5th Dimension on the radio and the movie Guns of the Magnificent Seven was being viewed. Famous people born on this day were Felix Buamgartner and Omar Harfouch. Does that seem like 52 years ago?

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-2.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of April 19, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.