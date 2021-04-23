Life is difficult, but sometimes it’s people

Peace, joy, and happiness come from within oneself, not from outside influences. Many people have not figured out this truth…yet. Often these are the difficult people that find their way into your day. Admittedly I am capable of being one of those challenging people, for which I am ashamed and apologize. This weakness has been part of my personality since forever. It is a character flaw of which I am aware and have been working upon. I am also confident I remain ignorant on a great many more flaws.

I can usually recognize negative or demanding people before they say a word. But hopefully I am evolving because they usually don’t anger me or draw me into their world but rather, I have become compassionate towards them. I listen for where I need to improve and discard what is beyond my control. Typically, if I can find the patience to stay calm and wait a while before responding, the results are much better. The ability to stay calm when dealing with a difficult person is of tremendous help.

Thinking is difficult so perhaps that is why some of us would rather criticize or judge. Or it could be what we learned growing up or our inborn disposition. Negative people do not want solution for if they did, they would pour their half empty glass into a smaller cup and be happy. But instead of trying to analyze why people are difficult; it is probably more productive to focus on how we react or interact with such persons.

Some people can be mean and treat you poorly. Do not take it personally. It says nothing about you but a lot about them. It is always best not to let yourselves get upset with difficult people, besides without your reaction the ill-behaved are powerless. Instead, you can learn from difficult people for they are the best teachers. Sometimes they alert you to areas that could be improved but always they show you what you do not want to be.

Difficult people tend to make you respond towards them in the same manner. It is a natural reaction to act in turn, returning their discontent with your discontent. But such negative behavior only compounds a tense situation, and it accomplishes nothing. Everyone should be treated with respect. Respect is a kindness that does not always lighten the mood of a demanding personality however it will keep you focused on the golden rule; to treat others as you wish to be treated.

Never lose your joy. Remember that the world is made up of many personalities and the difficult ones can keep you humble. It is a fact that none of us truly knows what another person is going through, so compassion becomes our proper response and remains a kindness that we will never regret. Challenging people might just be stuck in the enormity of their own problems and need someone to make them feel validated. But you are not responsible for changing their disposition for only they can address their issues which must begin inside. Remember life can be difficult but sometimes it is the people. Wishing you abundant peace, joy, and happiness!

“Raising children gives you all the experience you need to deal with difficult people.” ~C. Edwards

“Sometimes God uses difficult people like sandpaper to rub the rough edges off us.” ~Joel Osteen

“Some people cause happiness wherever they go and others whenever they go. ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, April 23 – Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 – the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Includes sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, coffee, juice and an ooey, gooey edible surprise.

Monday, April 26 -Yoga at the Greenville YMCA from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May classes begin tonight and finish one week before Memorial Day.

Wednesday, April 28 – (delicious) Reubens at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. and Yoga at the Versailles YMCA from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 – Scentral Park Dog Park 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Also Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. is the Springfest Plant Sale held at the old Versailles firehouse, behind the Floor Store and More.

Happy birthday wishes to Melinda Moore, Bethany Jones, Renee Seibert, Hillary Puthoff, Box Buxton, Karen (Sideliners) Mescher, Angie DeMange, Lori Ricketts, Joyce and Keith Kittel, Sol Bulcher, Cheryl Drees, Dan Franks, Katy Francis, Diana Burns, Roger Bowersock, Sandy Noggle, Joe Taylor, Darrin Whittington, Brian Henry, Julie Magoto, Larry Langston, Ed Monnin. Anniversary wishes to Connie and Bill Grillot (47).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Bill Kinnison (72), Cletus Dirksen (82), Roland Hausfeld (84), Norman Schlecty (87), Donna Lou Bey (88), Angela Albers (90), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s challenges

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

