Heather Marsh, Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Mrs. Heather Marsh, Arcanum Band Director, for being voted as the Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021! The Darke County Educational Service Center (ESC) held its annual luncheon to celebrate each district’s teacher of the year recipients. Teacher of the year recipients received plaques and planters donated by Garbig and Schmidt for their dedication to their students. The luncheon was catered by The Cater Box Food Service.

Starting in June, Faith United Methodist Church will begin Lunch & Learn segments in an area called “The Porch”. These will be held on the second Thursday of each month from 12 to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch, drinks and dessert will be provided. The first speaker on June 10 will be Jeannette, who will speak on the resources the Pregnancy Help Center has to offer. These Lunch & Learn segments will all be different informational speakers that would be of interest to our community and what is available. All are invited to attend, for more information you may call the church office at 937-692-8934, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “The Porch,”at 101 E. South Street, Arcanum and located in the lower level, enter through the glass doors, then follow the signs. Future speakers will be announced on interests that pertain to issues or information that may be of concern.

Do you shop Amazon online? Want to make a difference for a local group by shopping on Amazon? Amazon Smile is now available inside the Amazon shopping app. Want to help make a difference while you shop in the Amazon app, at no extra cost to you? Simply follow the instructions below to select “Arcanum A Sharp Music Boosters Inc” as your charity and activate AmazonSmile in the app. They will donate a portion of your eligible mobile app purchases to the music boosters. Here is how it works: 1. Open the Amazon app on your phone; 2. Select the main menu and tap on “AmazonSmile;” within Programs & Features; 3. Select “Arcanum A Sharp Music Boosters Inc” as your charity; and 4. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate AmazonSmile in the mobile app. Now that was easy, wasn’t it?

The Arcanum A# Music Boosters are also selling their Discount Cards for $10. Thank you for the continued support of our returning business participants: A.R. Winery, Beasecker’s Cleaners, Club 7 Sports, Coffee Pot, Farmer’s Daughter Bakery, Flutes & More, Fourman’s Variety Store, Hot Head, J’s Country Store, McDonald’s, Miller’s Tavern, Modern Impressions, 4One Apparel, Orme Hardware, Petey’s Pizza, Picnic’s Pizza & Grille, Rose Post, Sink Jewelers; and new participants to the 2021 card are: Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eikenberry’s IGA. If you would like to purchase one of the discount cards, see a member of the high school band.

You are invited to the Trojan Golf Scramble 2021 on June 27, 2021. The event will be at Beechwood Golf Course with check-in at 11:30 a.m., and a Shotgun start at 1 p.m. There

will be a meal provided, door prizes, hole competitions, and a 50/50 raffle. Cost is $50 per player/$200 per foursome. Come support the Arcanum High School golf teams and enjoy the day. To register, go to https://forms.gle/ZZEg4gRfCGrka5Q6 or contact Jordan Greve at 937/902-8382 or email Jordan_greve@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us .

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s First Saturdays Open House will return on June 5th from 9 a.m. to Noon. The Farmer’s Market is now called the “Veteran’s Park Market for the summer, it is not sponsored by the AWTHS anymore. I understand that there is space available for vendors to set up each week on Saturdays.

The Twin Township Trustees will be hosting an Ithaca Cemetery Workday on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A rain date is scheduled if needed on the following Saturday. The township will supply water, D2 solution and soap. Those interested in helping should bring a bucket and a soft-bristle brush. This is a great volunteer opportunity for groups such as Scout Troops and others needing volunteer hours. Please RSVP to twin.twp.darke@gmail.com or by text 937-423-1085.

During the month of May, various quilts from the community will be on display at the Arcanum Public Library. The display is sponsored by the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society and will feature family quilts and textiles from the Bev Rench family, Jo Michael family, and Annette Stewart family. The public is encouraged to stop by and visit the display in the glass case by the checkout desk.

If you have driven by the Historic Arcanum Town Hall and Opera House lately you may have noticed signs in the windows. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor the restoration of windows. Pricing depends on size and complexity of the window. Interested in sponsoring a window? Contact them for information 937-459-1157.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of April 26, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

