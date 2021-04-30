A life with purpose

Most of us go through life looking for answers. Some of us make up answers based on our own reasoning, while others misinterpret a happenstance for their answer. But the wise go about living while waiting in hope for their answers knowing some of the answers will be revealed in this world, while all will be revealed in the next.

As children we are inquisitive and we ask many questions, and typically they are basic and simplistic questions easily answered. Or perhaps it is more correct to say we as children accept simplistic answers. For example, when a child asks why grass is green, they want a straightforward answer, not a scientific dissertation on photosynthesis.

Hopefully by the time we are in our teens, we have a few answers regarding our talents and abilities, hopes and dreams, strengths and weaknesses, desires, and goals. Knowledge of ourselves and some of the answers we seek are revealed through communication with our peers and literally every social encounter.

For good or bad, our experiences shape us. We may have received an education for which we could not gain employment, we may have suffered a trauma that left us scarred physically or emotionally, or perhaps we capitalized on a lucky break. We never fully understand the “why” of the matter, but such events (fate) often change the course of our life.

Ultimately it is our earliest formation — the principles, truths, wisdom, and the daily examples of our parents and mentors that keeps us resilient while enduring new challenges, rising above our sufferings, trials, sorrows, fears, weaknesses, and unafraid of the future. We may not always do things perfectly, but we learn from every experience, allowing our growth in knowledge, compassion and understanding.

At some point in our lives, we begin to see our experiences has helped us connect with others, our understanding has made us fearless of tomorrow, and our compassion has kept us tenderhearted, harmonious, and charitable. And we discover we have been experiencing the answers we desired which is a “life of purpose.”

“If you’re alive, there’s a purpose for your life.” ~Rick Warren

“The purpose of life is to live a life of purpose.” ~Richard Leider

“The purpose of life must be what you are willing to live for as well as die for.” ~C. Edwards

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, April 30 – Karaoke at the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 1.

Saturday, May 1 – Dog Park 5K beginning at 9 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Also Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. is the Springfest Plant Sale held at the old Versailles firehouse, behind the Floor Store and More.

Sunday, May 2 – Singo in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes to Nic Zumberger, Randy Magoto, Ruth Peters, Tony Muhlenkamp, Michelle Baker, Jan Collins, Tony Rose, Margaret Simon, Julie Barlage, Larry Boos, Janice Mescher, Jane Grogean, John Bruns, Soni Fashner, Rosemary Monnin, David Nixon, Jerry Magoto, Carleen Beisner, Kristina Marshall, Jason and Brian Hemmelgarn, Cindy Pike, Kristina Treon, Cindy Bey, Pam Lavy, Dina Marchal, Ruth Kremer, Dan Koverman, Kim Smith, Linda Moody, Dixie Myers, Bonnie Barga, Kate Brewer, Pat Simon, Rev. David Wilson, Kathy Re, and those I may have missed. Anniversary wishes to Joelle and Judson Delancey (9), Nikki and Jason Roll (12), Mary and Tim Koons (21), and Rosemary and Floyd Monnin (57).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Jeff Knapke (52), Gerald Dirksen (79), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s many challenges.

God made you to be the answer to someone else’s prayers. Don’t miss your opportunity.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kathy-Monnin-5.jpg

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

