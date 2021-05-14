Food for thought — and family

Cooking continually goes through a myriad of changes, making cookbooks always in demand, from crock pot meals, stir fry specialties, baking and grilling with gas, cooking with air fryers, deep fryers, microwaves, Insta pots, etc. Food is an enjoyable, as well as necessary part of life. Food might possibly deserve the title of being a universal language or currency since everyone needs food for survival.

But food is more than nourishment for the body, it is often used as an expression of our feelings. We celebrate with food at weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions, we comfort with it during a time of grief, loss, sorrow, or sadness, we unite with potluck meals, we express our concern and friendship with a casserole or even grocery or restaurant gift cards to make one’s life a bit easier.

But ultimately food must be eaten to benefit a body. Best of all, when it is prepared as a meal and shared within the family unit, it is powerful. In my research I discovered that regular family meals offer a variety of scientifically proven benefits. Family meals combine conversation, unity, food, and structure. In return family members realize behavioral, emotional, physical, and academic benefits.

Adolescents who ate at least one meal weekly with their family were less obese, had lower cholesterol and lower blood pressure, with the greatest benefit shown in adolescents who ate dinner with the family six or seven times weekly. Other benefits of family dinners included a healthy eating pattern, better academic performance, a reduction in drug and substance abuse, a reduction in teen pregnancy, a greater sense of resilience, better social skills, a higher self-esteem, an increased vocabulary in preschoolers, better nutrition, and a lower risk of depression, obesity, and eating disorders.

If that is not enough, eating around the table as a family unit teaches everyone the prominence of family, the importance of taking time to relax and enjoy food, reduces stress, improves digestion, strengthens the family bond, and enhances communication skills (which may include learning some of Dad’s corny jokes).

If you want to learn more regarding the significance of family meals, you can read: The Conversation: Science says: eat with your kids — Summary of research on the academic, nutritional, and mental health benefits of family dinner. The Importance of Family Dinners — Report from the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University.

“Food tastes better when you eat with family” ~Unknown “All great change in America begins at the dinner table.” ~Ronald Reagan

“It’s not what’s on the table, but who’s in the chairs.” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, May 14, the Versailles Vets Club will hold a “Midwestern Hayride” dance beginning at 7 p.m. There will be country swing and line dancing, celebrity singing, bronco riding and stick pony barrel racing. It should be entertaining!

Also Friday, May 14, 7 p.m. at Living Waters Church is the first rehearsal for the Versailles Community Chorus.

Sunday, May 16, Singo in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19, Reubens at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 21, Jen’s Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m

Mark your calendars for the Versailles Poultry Days Celebration to be held June 11 to 13.

Happy birthday wishes to Mitchell Gehle, Janet Monnin, Alan Henry, Kevin Subler, Becci Miller, Karen Lawrence, and those I may have missed. Anniversary wishes to Arianne and Ron Henry (20), Jo and Chuck Langenkamp (50), and Dorothy and Gene Richard (65).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Eugene Barhorst (65), Father Ralph Verdi (76) and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s many challenges.

“The Family that Prays together, stays together.” ~Fr. Patrick Peyton

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

