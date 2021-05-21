Hope is always the best response

Since the last Presidential Election and the “Coronavirus Pandemic,” we have been bombarded with controversy through the news media, through our literary books, through films, movies, videos, emails, and any other form of communication. Some listen to the X22 Reports, The Remnant, Patriot Street Fighter Scott McKay, various doctors and “experts” on YouTube videos, and countless other conspiracy theorists. Some believe President Joe Biden is dead and a double is portraying him in the White House, and still others believe John Kennedy Jr. is secretly alive and he and President Donald Trump will come back to free the United States from the grips of the Democratic Party.

I am not able to make a judgement call on what theories have merit if any. It is becoming increasingly difficult to recognize truth. Each of us hold our own set of values. Our eyes might deceive us, just as birth certificates can no longer be trusted. People are entitled to their opinions, but it will always be prudent to keep your thoughts to yourself.

Get the vaccine or don’t get the vaccine, again which report from which expert are you going to trust? When in doubt do you get the shot, or don’t you get it? Is ignorance a good reason to procrastinate?

Look around area farmland throughout Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, and Miami counties and there are many Trump flags and signs proudly displayed. Sometimes I think I see more now than prior to the election. As I mentioned, I cannot decipher fact from fiction, but I do believe all these things convey hope in the hearts of people. I believe they hope for the America that was being restored in the last administration. They long for the America their parents and grandparents knew. The American dream that had been long ago but for many of us has been like a mirage, fading from sight just before we could grasp it.

As for me, I take my words from the bible, “My Hope is in the Lord.” I do not know how or when. Will He use Trump, or will Americans rebel against government’s probable overreach of power? I imagine there are bookies accepting and placing bets on these very possibilities. All I know is that hope is the correct response always. To have hope is a blessing. To provide hope is a gift. There is no medicine like hope, no elixir more powerful, no tonic so dominant as the expectation of tomorrow. For where there is hope there is faith and where there is faith miracles happen. To hope is to live in the fullness of our spirit. America’s future has always been built upon the hopes and dreams of we the people, therefore we must never lose hope but dare to hope even more.

“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.” ~Nelson Mandela

“Never lose hope. Storms make people stronger and never last forever.” ~Roy T. Bennett

“Hope is the word that God has written on the brow of every man.” ~Victor Hugo

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, May 21, Jen’s “customized” burritos at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23, is Game Night/Cards at the Vets Club Bunker starting at 7 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the Versailles Poultry Days Celebration to be held June 11, 12, and 13.

Happy birthday wishes to Doug Magoto, Janet Monnin, Alan Henry, Jenni Dahlinghaus, Alisa Saylor, Pearl Bucklew, Cindy Dapore, Dan Monnin (Russia), Bonnie Barhorst, Dale Dickmann, Jackie Watren, Jenni Bohman, Mary Lou Runner, Julie Heuing, Sharon Kunk, Beth Subler, Della Steinke, Steve Heuing, Kent

Zechar, Allen Platfoot, and those I may have missed. Anniversary wishes to Pam and Eric Eyink (23), Carolyn & Tom Klopenstein (27), Shirley and Don Goldschmidt (40), Betty & Lindy Monnin (55).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Seth Davis (28), Alfred Dircksen (74), Margie Swallow (78), Alice Chappie (78), Joan Elsas (87), Rita Click (100), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s many challenges.

“Pray hardest when it’s hardest to pray.”

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

