It’s a boy for the Moorman family!

Sometimes the smallest thing in your life takes up the most room in your heart! The Moorman Household is experiencing that since the adoption and arrival of their son, Barrett Thatcher Mooman. Barrett was born May 2, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 ¼ inches long. He was adopted by former resident Ashley (Bevins) and her husband, Nathan Moorman on May 6. Grandparents are Gary and Sheri Moorman of Kettering. Barrett’s great grandparents are Clara Moorman and Sue Hickman. Grandparents from Arcanum are Don and Melissa Bevins of Arcanum. Barrett is a lucky little boy! “If I am thinking correctly,” said Pooh, “a new baby is probably, undoubtedly, the greatest gift that could ever be.” (A.A. Milne)

Congratulations to our AHS Regional Bound Track Athletes: in the Girls 4 x 800 (Brooklyn, Ludia, Arianne, and Lani); the Boys 4 x 800 (Landen, Jacob, Ashton, and Devin); Shot Put, Trista Hollinger and, in Pole Vault, Mason Shelton.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Alumni Scholarships. This year’s recipients are Karr Stump, Trevor Bailey, Aiden O’Brien, Trista Hollinger, and the Ted Murphy Scholarship recipient is Grace Wooten. Each senior will receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education. The Alumni Association is forever grateful to the local businesses and members of the alumni association for their very generation donations to make these scholarships possible.

Upcoming Outdoor Concert, June 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Veteran’s Park next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House — Medieval to Modern: Influences to American Music. Local resident and AWTHS member Mike Wells will be on stage discussing some of the songs and writers that helped to impact today’s diverse music styles and will be selecting a few examples of these influences to sing. As a young child, Mike was fascinated by the music ministry of his uncle, so his parents bought him a toy guitar at the age of five. By high school, Mike was playing music in a dance band on weekends with regional success in the Dayton area. While serving in the military, he had the opportunity to meet and play with musicians from all over and played in clubs in the Philippines in his spare time.

After military service, Mike played on weekends in an acoustic band in clubs around the Dayton area. After he married, he and his wife sang in clubs as a music duo, playing and singing folk, pop, rock, Motown, soul, country music, and Top 40 music. After having children, priorities changed, and they were called to music ministry where they directed adult and youth groups and performed in musical theater. Mike currently participates in the worship team at Castine Church and plays at various occasional venues when asked.

Please bring lawn chairs. In the event of rain, program will be held in AWTHS building.

The AWTHS will sponsor a Historic Walking Tour on July 10 at 10 a.m. Cary Wogomon will be leading a walking tour of the downtown including historical buildings and businesses. Learn little known history of our brick-street business district which at first was only swampy streets with board walks. It is said the trains brought people to Arcanum and that tobacco farming brought the wealth. Cary has lived in Arcanum all his life. He is third generations of Wogomans living in the Arcanum and Ithaca area. Cary enjoys history and is interested in learning about what Arcanum was like before his generation started adding to Arcanum’s history. He hopes you will share your memories about Arcanum with the tour group. There is so much we can learn from each other about our community. Rain date is July 17.

A combined Arcanum High School Reunion will be hosted by the AHS classes of the 1970s, but any AHS graduate is welcome to attend. The event will be held on Aug. 21 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville. DJ Opie will be on hand to keep the tunes rolling all evening long. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of May 24, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

