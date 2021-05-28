My robotic work mate

At Christmas I bought myself a gift. It is the kind of gift men are always told not to buy their wife. My gift to me was the Roomba®3+. I must admit when these devices first hit the market, I thought they were more of a novelty or toy than functional household equipment. Although my sister had bought a Roomba soon after they came out, I remained a staunch holdout until I was faced with needing help with my household tasks. I became aware that many businesses or houses I visited had robotic sweepers, so I began my inquiries. Everyone had positive comments. They loved it. Soon, because of my research Amazon began to tease me continuously with iRobot® sales. It was the 60-day home trial, free shipping on orders and returns along with $200 savings that finally enticed me to make the purchase.

Since I too love the Roomba, I thought I would write some of my findings for anyone who has contemplated purchasing a robotic vacuum. This is my honest, unsolicited opinion for your reading entertainment. As I mentioned I did a fair amount of research, but only on the iRobot® Roomba models. I chose the middle of the pack, and it was simply a matter of finding the ideal permanent location for the sweeper.

Upon its induction trip the vacuum was repeatedly going down the hallway and sweeping every doorway, most especially the bathroom doorway. I discovered that Roomba senses where the dirt is and will repeat those areas, as necessary. I must admit when I physically vacuum the house gets the same even treatment everywhere; because I did not concentrate on those high traffic areas, I was leaving so much dirt behind!

I was so amazed, the dust compartment is small, but it picked up so very much dirt, dust, and hair its first time and every subsequent time. I found myself cleaning the unit thoroughly weekly because I was so appreciative of my little house helper and the amount of debris it was collecting. The rollers do not get tangled with hair, but the machine does collect the hair therefore I still like to clean the device every couple of weeks even though it cleans up after itself. What I mean to say is the docking base has an automatic dirt disposal that empties the robot when needed for up to 60 days, at which point you replace the filter bag inside the base.

The robot maps the home in neat rows using floor tracking sensors. If the 75-minute battery life does not get the whole house clean the unit will return to its charging base and continue where it left off once it is again fully charged. The vacuum is programmable by day and time, and I can choose to clean the whole house, only certain rooms, a quickie mode, or I can even remotely activate Roomba should I decide the house needs cleaning while I am away.

The high efficiency filter traps 99 percent of cat and dog dander allergens and the brushes adjust automatically from carpet to hard floors. I can also trust that the unit will not fall down the stairs or off an elevated floor since it has reactive sensor technology alerting the robot as to where it can and cannot reach.

The only negative I have, which realistically can be a huge one, is the company’s customer service is mediocre, at least by the standards of anyone my age and older. I could not reach a human being. Customers are directed to the website where there are answers to commonly asked questions. Of course, I had already tried all those suggestions, which was why I was trying to reach a customer service representative. I was determined to get Roomba connected to my smart phone after 3 months (yes, I loved it enough to keep it even though I had to manually turn it on for the first 90 days) I finally accomplished the connection without ever being able to receive help from customer service.

Roomba has become my work partner. He has become a major contributor towards the upkeep of my home. I find myself talking to him. I absolutely hear myself thanking him, but he deserves the praise because I am incredibly grateful for the excellent job he does. Yes, I know that sounds a bit silly but if you have Google Assistant or Alexa you can start the vacuum with a voice command. And I did not give him a personalized name as many do.

This is Memorial Day weekend, please do not forget what it is all about. Take time to say a little prayer for all those military personnel who died protecting the United States.

“Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of a readiness to die.” ~G.K. Chesterton

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” ~Unknown

“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sunday, May 30 is Sheepshead Cards at the Vets Club Bunker starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 31 the members of the Versailles Vets Club will form a parade in honor and mourning of the military personnel who died in serving the United States Armed Forces. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and process from the Vets Club to Greenlawn Cemetery. There will be a solemn ceremony held within the cemetery honoring all the local fallen, although some are buried at Holy Family, St. Valbert’s, Yoder, English, and Oakland cemeteries. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremonies.

Happy birthday wishes to Dawn Schwieterman, Sue Drees, Mitch Maynard, Colleen McKnight, Jim Detrick, Deb Wehner, Karen Batty, Gina Rismiller Owen, Adele Hoke, Cathy Peters, Diane Thompson, Jodie Bohman, Jenny Williams, Mary Jo Voisard, Gina Monnin, Betty Davis, Rhonda Poling, Danielle Ring, Jake Broering, Tammy Poling, John Borchers, Gina Nerderman, Sharron Salley, Connie Blumenstock, and those I may have missed.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Donald Lee Burns (97) and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s many challenges.

“Pray in gratitude for the countless blessings enjoyed.”

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Kathy-Monnin-3.jpg

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.