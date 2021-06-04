Seniors keep active with Silver Sneakers

Next week classes at the YMCA in Versailles and Greenville resume and for the first time since Covid Silver Sneakers is among the classes. The Silver Sneakers program started in the 1990s as a preventative health care program. The program partners with many Medicare Insurance providers and Medigap insurers with no cost above the usual insurance premiums. Coverage can include a gym membership, exercise classes, a variety of online resources and can even be used when you are traveling across the country as long it is a participating fitness center. Silver Sneakers classes are a fun way to stay healthy and fit and a great means for socializing too.

Attending Silver Sneaker classes like SS Classic® or SS Yoga® increases muscle strength, range of movement, stamina, and a person’s ability to perform their daily activities. A chair is used for seated exercises and standing support and the classes can be modified depending on one’s fitness level. Regular physical activity keeps the heart, brain, muscles, bones, and joints healthy. The program is safe and beneficial exercise for sufferers of chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, or osteoporosis. Those who stay with the program say they feel better, regain strength, and enjoy a better overall quality of life.

Class participants range in age from 65 to 94 with me as the Versailles instructor. Each class is 60 minutes long of interval training with adequate breaks. We are big on hydration so bring your water bottle. There is a warmup and cool down phase, along with light hand weights, exercise bands, and an 8-inch fitness ball and performed to lively vintage music. All equipment is provided.

SS Classic® classes are Tuesday and Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. and SS Yoga® classes are Tuesday and Friday from 2 to 3 p.m.

It should be noted that not all supplemental insurance plans include Silver Sneakers. To find out if yours does you can call the YMCA. With a few simple questions the front desk can tell you if you have the coverage or not. For the record, I know seniors that have shopped their Medicare supplement to receive the Silver Sneakers/gym coverage than I also know seniors who decided to pay the class fee out of pocket in order to attend the classes. As they say, “When you have your health you have everything. When you do not have your health, nothing else matters at all.” The Versailles YMCA number is 937-526-4488 and the Greenville number is 937-548-3777. I look forward to seeing some of you at the YMCA on Tuesday.

“Your strongest muscle and worst enemy is your mind. Train it well.”

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live in.”

“Exercise can add life to your days!”

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, June 4, at 9:30 p.m. the Versailles Vets Club will hold its weekly drawing, membership must sign up to win.

Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, at 7:30 p.m. is Karaoke at the Versailles Vets Club.

Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. is Singo at the Versailles Vets Club.

Monday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. the Village of Versailles Planning Commission will hold its meeting in the EMS Facility Conference Room, 320 Baker Road.

Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. the Versailles Village Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the EMS Facility Conference Room, 320 Baker Road.

Happy birthday wishes to Linda Monnin, Vicki Ruhe, Erica Dues, Roger DeMange, John Brandt, Kay Knapke, George Williams, Betty McKenna, Bernie Knapke, Erin McKibben, Mark Henry, Penny Cromwell, Mark Brown, Betty Shappie, Cynthia Downey, Julia Paulus, Mike Kramer, Carolyn Combs, Mary Lee Gehret, Nancy Subler, Rob Grillot, Taunya Buxton, Laura Brandewie, Kim Katterheinrich, Terri Bey, Walter Stewart, and those I may have missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Andrea and Ryan Hoying (4), Brenda and Daniel Sloan (28), and Wanda and Joe White Bailey (50).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Sherry Swartz (54), Michael Gavit (70), Mary Ellen Monnin (80), Gertrude Glaser (92) and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s many challenges.

Pray to be ever young in spirit. For to be “young” means to be hopeful, energetic, smiling — and clear sighted. Let our hearts be ever grateful for old age comes from Him, old age leads to Him, and old age will touch us only insofar as He wills.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

