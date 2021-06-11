Four things in life

“There are four things in this life that will change you. Love, music, art, and loss. The first three will keep you wild and full of passion. May you allow the last to make you brave.” This was a quote that came to me from a Facebook friend. It became “food for thought” for me.

We all love. We never had to be taught how to love. We love our parents, we love our friends, we love our country, we love God and often we find that special someone that we love in a total, all-inclusive, and unconditional manner.

Music is vast, varied, and ever changing throughout the generations. Music can be vocal, instrumental, or agreeable sounds having rhythm, melody, or harmony. Music is able to penetrate our very being, therefore music can be extremely personal. As for me, I enjoy harmonizing and dancing to music. Which naturally brings us to art …

Art is the expression of human creativity or imagination which includes dance and music, as well as painting, sculpturing, literature, poetry, and I dare say sewing, decorating, and woodworking. Throughout the years I thoroughly enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting, needlepoint, embroidery, and so forth. Often, I had no pattern just imagination and my husband and his family were gifted with woodworking skills which requires the same creativity. Many, if not all, occupations or responsibilities use artistry. Examples include landscaping, interior decorating, engineering, construction, teaching, coaching, cooking, and parenting. Was there ever any doubt that politicians and law makers use a good deal of creativity to get their agendas ratified?

Loss is another huge area, but with loss we gain insight into ourselves. We lose contests, jobs, bids, material possessions, control, purpose, health, coordination, memories, pets, friends, and loved ones. Sometimes our losses are temporary lapses like an injury. But sometimes our losses are exceedingly difficult like a divorce or permanently life-altering like a death. How we choose to deal with our losses is quite personal.

What I found fascinating is that I could address these four categories by attending the “open to the public” Memory Lane Dances held at the Greenville VFW on Mondays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For me it is a fun way to combine two things I love: music and artistry (dance) and allowing me to bravely attempt a life despite the heartache from my loss.

Tom Everhart, (the Sam Elliott of Darke County) has been a DJ since the age of 13. Music has been a love of his for more than 50 years and he enjoys sharing it with others. For the past six years, these afternoon dances have offered single and married persons a chance to dance and socialize. There is no contest (except for a 50/50 drawing) so there is nothing to prove. Besides no one can keep up with dance tornadoes; Melissa and Mindy.

Barb Bey will greet you at the door, collect the $5 cover charge and has the 50/50 tickets available. The club has sandwiches and drinks for sale and the capacity for more than 300 persons, although you can expect to see about 100 persons in attendance. Each person present will be boosting their memories, reducing their stress, chasing away depression, increasing their flexibility, balance, and energy, improving their heart health, burning calories, and making friends. I hope to see you on the dance floor gaining the benefits of dancing. But if not, I hope you find and do something that brings you joy.

“We’re fools whether we dance or not, so we might as well dance.” ~ Japanese proverb

Poultry Day 2021 Theme: “Village of Champions — Honoring those who make us great.”

Directions to the chicken dinner line: “Once in Versailles just follow your nose.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m., Poultry Days Barbecue Chicken, Food, Music, Concessions and Rides are open at the old school grounds.

Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m., the Poultry Days Parade begins. Chicken dinners are available beginning at 11:30 a.m. and everything opens at noon.

Sunday, June 13, at 11 a.m., chicken dinners are available, at noon everything opens and at 2:30 pm is the antique car parade.

Monday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW.

Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m. the Versailles Vets Club has a Beach Dance Party in the Bunker.

Happy birthday wishes to Jo Ann Ingle, Kerry Dean Marchal, Urb Tebbe, Eric Stachler, Brent Pepple, Deanna Adams, Kristine Blakeley-Happy, Rue Bowman, Cindy DeMange, Marilyn Blakeley, Dick Detrick, Rachel Moores-Glass, Tim Hodges, Heidi May, Crystal Barton, Michelle Holsapple, Angie Zimmerman, Denise Miller, Fred Banks, Summer Lehnertz, Vicki Cost, Marigold Kingrey, Margie Bruey, Carly Timmerman, Shellie Lewis, Amber Bornhorst, Larry Roll, Angie Barlage, Sheila Voisard, Ryan Francis, John Armstrong, Kathy Sturwold, Wyatt Browder, Tyler Barga, Suzanne Hippley, Judy Lumby, Jacki Stonebraker, Carol Borchers, Teresa Comer, Crystal Hartzell, Sabina Mescher, and those I may have missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Kate and Bryon Vulgamore (7), Jenni and Chad Peyton (22), Deb and Ted Blakeley (28), Jan and Roger Borchers (43), Shirley and Ed Subler (62), and Doris and Tom Geisler (64).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Lorraine Knapke (74), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s enumerable challenges.

Find a way to visit or help a neighbor. Get to know a little bit about them. You will feel good for your effort.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Kathy-Monnin-1.jpg

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.