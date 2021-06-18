Life should not be complicated

Life is not complicated, when it gets complicated you must ask yourself why that is. Is it a physical aliment, a chemical imbalance, a mental barrier, or a spiritual attack?

Life happens. No matter what we incur, endure, or even succumb; life goes on. We are in control of so little, yet so many people have difficulty moving throughout the day. It is simple; you get up, you get dressed, you head to your job, do the things that need to be done, day in and day out. Most of our jobs are repetitious, even the maintenance of our homes is repetitious. We cook, eat, clean, vacuum, dust, mow grass, shower, and repeat. If we have done it one, twice or a thousand times, what suddenly makes these day-to-day activities difficult? There is a reason; there is always a reason. Finding that reason gets us that much closer to the solution and dare I say, joy.

Fake it until you make it. It is a simple saying, but if you put a smile on your face and continue forward, you will not only make it you will become it. Eventually that warm and confident smile will become a part of your personality — “your evolved personality” and you will no longer be faking it instead you will have grown to see life from your new perspective.

When we do not feel well, we do not behave normally. Physical health can not only affect our personality but can often affect our mental health. If we ignore our symptoms long enough it can be difficult to decide which ailment came first for a proper diagnosis.

I realize many of us are currently faced with life altering challenges adversities and that all of us will encounter tribulation in various ways, degrees, and numbers throughout our earthly journey. (Sorry to be the bearer of bad news if this you did not already know.) I wish I could supply better answers to those who suffer from depression, disease, disability, etc. As for me, I feel confident that the Creator of all, has the answers for everything, therefore I try to follow His advice: “So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” ~Matthew 6:34. And I try to trust in these words “My yoke is easy, and my burden is light” ~Matthew 11:30.

Also, I make a “Things to Do” list. It is helpful and useful, but do not worry yourself regarding a time frame. Here is a good list of things to consider: Count your blessings, let go of what you cannot control, pursue your purpose, share kindness, give love, and pray for others.

[Just a Note: It seems much of today’s youth chooses to complicate their lives with drama. Television today must continually get more outlandish, as do the celebrities to entice views by the “Wow Factor.” For this reason, my own “Wow Factor” I chose to write in simple straightforward absolutes.]

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it.” ~Lou Holtz

“Life has two rules: #1 Never give up, #2 Always remember rule #1.” ~Unknown

“Life is a gift. Never forget to bask in every moment you are in.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, June 18, the Ansonia American Legion has an open kitchen from 6 to 8 p.m. and Hillbilly Bingo from 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m. the Versailles Vets Club has a Beach Dance Party in the Bunker.

Sunday, June 20, is Fathers’ Day and the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Includes sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, coffee, and juice.

Monday, June 21, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW.

Friday, June 25, artists will be on hand at the Arcanum Bears Mill from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 25, Noah Back will perform in Versailles at the Heritage Park Amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m. This is lawn seating.

Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, Weinerfest at Willowdell — No times or details available.

Happy birthday wishes to Joan Eilerman, Kevin Ahrens, Jeremy Flora, Betty Monnin, Sandy Peters, Bob Monnin, Shirley McMaken, David Chappie, Jim Joyce, Ron Mescher, Kyle Shaner, Jenny Pleiman, Kimberly DeVoss, Samantha Keiser, Judy Benkert, Rita Brandon, Lori Petitjean, Carrie DeHart, Chris Huber, Jessica Barry, Kasey Christian, Donna L. Francis, Jo Ann Ingle, Carolyn Poling, Nick Timmerman, Carolyn Wilker, and those I may have missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Hannah and Scott Henry (13), Ashlee and Dustin Lewis (14), Sandy and Gary Pierron (34), Chris and Bill Beasley (44), and the Ansonia American Legion (100).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Renee Huber (50), Ann Cordonnier (68), Ronald Baltes (74), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, suffering, terminally ill, the caregivers, and all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, addicted and those dealing with life’s enumerable challenges.

Consider taking a meal to a neighbor, who lives alone. Or you can buy the two-for-one special at a burger joint and share.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

