Historic Opera House update

Here’s another wonderful update to the Historic Arcanum Town Hall and Opera House Window Project. You may have noticed signs in the windows. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor the restoration of windows. Pricing depends on size and complexity of the window. Interested in sponsoring a window? Contact them for information 937-459-1157. More sponsors announced last week are: Arcanum High School Class of 1981, The Shank Family, Tom and Barb Troutwine, and the Darke County Endowment for the Arts.

The Arcanum Physical Activity Center (APAC) reopened and is available for membership. Please contact f you are interested in purchasing an APAC membership you can either email Athletic Director, Abbey Moore at abbey_moore@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us or you can stop by the superintendent’s office to complete registration.

Do you shop Amazon online? Want to make a difference for a local group by shopping on Amazon? Amazon Smile is now available inside the Amazon shopping app. Want to help make a difference while you shop in the Amazon app, at no extra cost to you? Simply follow the instructions below to select “Arcanum A Sharp Music Boosters Inc” as your charity and activate AmazonSmile in the app. They will donate a portion of your eligible mobile app purchases to the music boosters. Here is how it works: 1. Open the Amazon app on your phone; 2. Select the main menu and tap on “AmazonSmile”; within Programs & Features; 3. Select “Arcanum A Sharp Music Boosters Inc” as your charity; and 4. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate AmazonSmile in the mobile app. Now that was easy, wasn’t it?

Have you heard? Brumbaugh Fruit Farm is looking for Fall School Tour Guides. If you are enthusiastic, outgoing and want to work in a fun environment, please call Patti at 937-417-0854. This is a part-time, seasonal position for September and October. Retired teachers are always welcome!

Have you moved? The Advisory Committee for the Arcanum Alumni Association is presently updating their address records. If you have moved in the last couple of years, please send us an update via email to vrhodehamel6844@gmail.com or text to 937-423-3763. Please include your graduation year as well as that new address and if you care to share your email address. Thank you!

Have you got your tickets yet? The Arcanum Fire Department is holding a Pork Chop Dinner Fundraiser on July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and the dinners will be available for pickup at the firehouse at 208 South Main Street on the July 25. The dinner will include pork chop, chips, applesauce, and a dinner roll. Contact any FD member to purchase tickets or contact Chief Kurt Troutwine at 937-459-6405.

The Arcanum Preservation Society has decided to open a limited number of spots for food trucks for the Old-Time 4th of July Picnic and Children’s Parade. If interested please message APS on their Facebook page. You must have proof of current Insurance and Health Dept. certificate. Electric is available but no water/sewage. Because it is short notice they are waiving any entry fee.

A 4th of July Community Church Service will be held at 10 a.m. in Ivester Park Shelter #1. This service is being sponsored by Arcanum Faith UMC and the Gordon Grace UMC/St. Matthew ELCA Partnership. The worship service with special guest Chaplain Jill Bryan will make you laugh and leave you in awe with her magic while teaching the Gospel of Jesus.

The APS is also planning a Community Cookout at the Opera House on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They plan to breakout the grill that day and serve hamburgers and hot dogs for a donation. They will be open until 1 p.m. or whenever they run out of food, whichever comes first.

A combined Arcanum High School Reunion will be hosted by the AHS classes of the 1970s, any AHS graduate is welcome to attend. The event will be held on August 21, 2021 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion, 325 North Ohio Street, Greenville, Ohio. DJ Opie will be hand to keeps the tunes a rolling all evening long. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun – there will be light snacks provided, cash bar and casual dress is expected. Cost is $8 per person at the door or $15 per couple. Questions? Call Vickie at 937-423-3763.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of June 28, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

