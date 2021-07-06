Let’s support our school!

A special fundraiser is being held at Buffalo Wild Wings Fundraiser for Arcanum-Butler Schools on July 26 from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Monday, July 28 from 4 to 9 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 1485 Wagner Avenue in Greenville, will donate 15 percent of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol or promotional discounts) to our schools. For more information please check out the posting on the school website: www.arcanum-butler.k.12.oh.us.

Congratulations are in order for the end of year awards at Arcanum Schools. First goes to Mackenzie Subler for winning the 2021 Larissa Beisner Award and Landon Brothers who was awarded the 2021 Zach Garbig Award. Congratulations to the following 8th graders who earned the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence. These students held a 3.5-4.0 GPA for their entire four years at Arcanum-Butler Middle School: Brooke Anderson, Shiloh Brown, Mackenzie Cantrell, Zoe DeHut, Carrie Denlinger, Dylan Dillman, Layla Dimitriou, Noah Egnor, Mercedes Eichelberger, Alivia Ellis, Seth Fearon, Landon Flatter, Alexis Gibbons, Keyana Hackney, Shanona Hamilton, Ethan Hartman, Lily Hayes, Aubrey Hutchinson, Truman Knaus, Mora Menzie, Brooks Merriman, Katelynne Michael, Landon Miller, Elizabeth Parks, Payten Parks, Cohen Protzman, Carter Rice, Blake Riffell, Claire Rogers, Emma Rogers, Shyenne Smith, Eli Stephens, Anna Stump, Mason Todd, Landon Wagner, and Morgan Weaver.

The State FFA Degree is earned by less than 2 percent of Ohio FFA Members and is the highest honor the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on a member. The following Arcanum students were presented the degree: Luke Brinksneader, Madelyn Fearon, Cael Gostomsky, Landon Haney, Blayne Hess, Vance Wetzel, Alexis Wilcox, and Brody Williams. Congratulations are in order for this group of students, wow! During the 2020-2021 school year, one student, Regan Weaver, become the first recipient of the Arcanum-Sinclair Associate’s Degree. Regan was able to complete the necessary requirements for an associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College while not having to leave Arcanum High School. Sinclair and Arcanum will continue this partnership as they move forward into the future.

Have you moved? The Advisory Committee for the Arcanum Alumni Association is presently updating its address records. If you have moved in the last couple of years, please send us an update via email to vrhodehamel6844@gmail.com or text to 937-423-3763. Please include your graduation year as well as that new address and if you care to share your email address. Thank you!

Have you got your tickets yet? Here’s an update I just received from Chief Troutwine: The Arcanum Fire Department is holding a Pork Chop Dinner Fundraiser on July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is drive-thru only. Tickets will be sold until July 11. There will be NO tickets available after that date. Tickets are $10 each and the dinners will be available for pickup at the firehouse at 208 South Main Street on the July 25. The dinner will include pork chop, chips, applesauce, and a dinner roll. Contact any FD member to purchase tickets or you can purchase them at any of the following locations: Foureman’s Variety Store, Miller’s Tavern, The Rose Post, Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Branch, and the Arcanum Public Library or contact Chief Kurt Troutwine at 937-459-6405. Our Fire Department really appreciates your support. Put this on your calendar for August, as the FD will be holding a Pancake Breakfast on Aug. 7 during the block party from 7 to 10 a.m.

A combined Arcanum High School Reunion will be hosted by the AHS classes of the 1970s, any AHS graduate is welcome to attend. The event will be held on Aug. 21, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion, 325 North Ohio Street, Greenville. DJ Opie will be hand to keeps the tunes rolling all evening long. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun — there will be light snacks provided, cash bar and casual dress is expected. Cost is $8 per person at the door or $15 per couple. Questions? Call Vickie at 937-423-3763.

“July is a blind date with summer.” ―Hal Borland

“The summer looks out from her brazen tower, through the flashing bars of July.” ―Francis Thompson

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of July 5, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.