We are imperfect, but …

I suppose it is our human nature to find fault in things, to want better, and to see opportunities for improvement. At least, we can find those faults in others, expect better from others, and offer our suggestions for improvements to others. But we do not seem to have that same clarity when it comes to ourselves. And often we cut ourselves some slack because we know why we responded as we did, chose as we did and said what we said. So much so, that we cannot fathom any misinterpretation or another perspective.

Most people are plenty busy. I do not understand why some people make it their job to involve themselves in things which they have no business. How is judging the imperfect by the imperfect of any value? Each of us has been given free will from our Creator, so I guess some people use their free will to be impertinent. And it keeps them busy because it is easier to judge others rather than judging themselves.

The good news is, most of us are doing our best, it just happens to be that we fall short. So, if we could see each person and their actions through the lens of a loving Father, we might be able to see the worthy intent behind the mediocre act that needs improvement. For I believe if we could listen with our hearts to the hearts of others how different all of humanity would be.

We would not be looking for areas of discordance; instead, we would be affording each person the love for which each of us longs and deserves. And if we discovered someone truly was vindictive and hate raged, we would feel genuine sorrow for them. We would reach out to help them as though they were poor and needy, for indeed I believe they are the impoverished of the world today.

Food, clothing, and money is more plentiful than patience, compassion, and love. Perhaps people lack these gifts because they are stressed or had a poor role model, perhaps still it is as simple as they do not feel good or do not get enough sleep.

When we criticize, insult or judge others we show the deficiency within ourselves. These behaviors are coming from a dark place. When we influence others to side with our condemnations, (for misery loves company), we sink even deeper into darkness and unhappiness.

I encouragingly believe we people are closer to perfection than we realize. Often the world considers a trusting person to be naïve, a straightforward talker to be undiplomatic, and a tolerant person to be a push over. But that is often a mistake. Many of these people are benevolently extending the kindness of a parent, a teacher, or a mentor. They do so in hopes that in time all the world will mature into gentle loving souls respectful of one another.

“Judging others makes us blind, whereas love is illuminating.” ~Dietrich Bonhoeffer

“Acceptance is simply love in practice. When you love, you accept; when you lack love, you judge.” ~Abhijit Naskar

“Busy souls have no time to be busybodies.” ~Martin O’Malley

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, July 9, beginning at 6 p.m. the BBQ & Blues Event will be held on the Greenville library lawn.

Also Friday, July 9, Boo Radley of Cincinnati will perform at the Heritage Park Amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m. There will be beverages available from Endless Pint Brewery. Donations benefit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to noon the Produce Stand to Benefit the Poor will be open. The stand will be open every Saturday throughout the summer and located on the corner of St. Rt. 705 and U.S. Route 127. Gardeners can donate fresh fruit and vegetables. Proceeds benefit the St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

Sunday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Versailles Farefest wristband tickets will be on sale at Gus’s Café, 16 Marker Road, Versailles ($60 cash or credit card only) or you can call 937-726-7100 or 937-417-0375. This event will be Saturday, Aug. 21, but tickets will most likely sale out this weekend.

Monday, July 12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW.

Next weekend: is the Versailles American Legion Centennial Celebration with games for the entire family and the North Star Picnic.

Thursday and Friday, July 29 to 30, Versailles Community Wide Garage Sales.

Happy birthday wishes to Tom Pierron, Marvin Gehret, Tom Guillozet, Nancy Overholser, Marilyn Monnin, Kelly Murphy, Sharon DeWeese, Kelly Dapore, Scott Gerling, Matt Poeppelman, Jerry Hecht, Mitch Arnett, Kim Custenborder, Susan Ahrens, Teresa Turner, Patti Gerling, Jan Turner, Mark Pleiman, Kay Sanders, Keith Rawlins, Beverly Petty, Steve Baker, Sharon Henry, A.J. Magoto, and those which I have not identified.

Happy anniversary wishes to Diana and Dale Hartke (?), Kelly and Brian Dapore (21), Jenny and Mike Williams (22), Sheila and Ivan Christian (44), Shirley and Bob Magoteaux (??).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Linda Hartings (72), Patricia Koogler (81), Joyce Lambert (81), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Please give too your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, and addicted. It seems everyone is dealing with one or more challenges.

As an act of kindness, give thought to contributing to a charity. You can volunteer and serve, give financially, or host a fundraiser. Choose a charity or nonprofit that you can be passionate about.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

