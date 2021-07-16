Take care in taking advantage

Taking advantage has always been a double-edged sword to me. Advantage can refer to anything that benefits or places one in an improved position or circumstance.

In sports, competitors often take advantage of the opponents’ weaknesses. Professional sports teams review tapes of their opposition looking for areas in which they can capitalize upon. If there is a weak link it will be exploited. That is how team games of competition are played and perhaps that’s how individual games are also conducted.

If one can cause their adversary to lose focus or confidence, they likely have obtained an advantage over their opponent. It is comparable to the old phrase “All is fair in love and war,” which is an attempt to justify negative behavior. When someone resorts to reciting this old saying, they are really saying no act is too egregious or excessive in affairs of the heart or in fighting with your enemies. It is like twisting the Bible verse to say “Do unto others before they do unto you.” If we hear these phrases often enough, we might start repeating them, then we are that much closer to believing them and perhaps one day we begin to live them or accept others living them.

Many years ago, I played in a tennis league, but, as a gentleman observer once told me, I did not have that “killer instinct.” Admittedly I always trusted in the idiom “playing on an even field,” believing no one had the advantage over another. Regarding the concept of justice, I thought everything in life was to be equitable, forthright, humane, and that the best athlete, competitor, or candidate won on his or her own merit and not through predatory means.

However, taking advantage of an offer or opportunity is far different than taking advantage of a person. To take advantage of a person is to victimize them. And although the victim suffers a loss, trauma, and/or shame in this world, this world is temporary. The real harm belongs to the perpetrator because he lives as though there is no life in the world to come.

Too many people take advantage of the trust people give them. I am not sure why people take advantage of people that are nice and/or trusting. I really hope it is not because they think these traits are weaknesses in this world!

“Take advantage of your time and opportunities, not people.” ~C. Edwards

“Don’t take advantage of a kind heart. You may never be offered one again.” ~Unknown

“Givers need to set limits because takers seldom do.” ~April Patrice

UPCOMING EVENTS

Monday, July 19, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW.

Friday, July 16, ReFlektion band will perform country music at the Heritage Park Amphitheater beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be beverages available from Endless Pint Brewery.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 16 to 18, the North Star Picnic with musical entertainment every evening.

Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to noon the Produce Stand to Benefit the Poor will be open. The stand will be open every Saturday throughout the summer and located on the corner of State Route 705 and U.S. Route 127. Gardeners can donate fresh fruit and vegetables. Proceeds benefit the St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

Monday, July 26, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Luau Dance held at the Greenville VFW with a prize for the best dressed. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Thursday and Friday, July 29 to 30, is the Versailles Community Wide Garage Sales.

Happy birthday wishes to Carol Apple, Magda Richard, Ben Hole, Mary Adkins, Diane Kunk, Dan Smith, Irene Murphy, Stacie Dirksen, Patty Jenkinson, Ron Asman, Susan Mangen, Roberto Maron, Sharon Solano, Terri O’Brien, Lynn Hamilton, Devin Langston, Tim Platt, Gina Wolfe, Jane Evans, Paul Poeppelman, Greg Richard, Dusty Johns, Carl Urbanas, Jeff Monnin, Dorothy Grillot, Betty Armstrong, Michelle McClure, Jon Baker, Cindy Eilerman, Lisa Berning, Diane Schrader, and those which I have not identified.

Happy anniversary wishes to Courtney and Matt Pulfer (15), Lisa and Nick Beasley (16), Lisa and Doug Cole (19), Jennifer and Ryan Drees (??), Samantha and Ed Porter (27), Lisa and Ed Schemmel (32), Patty and Chris Jenkinson (37), Kathy and Leo Heitkamp (45), Angie and Ron Zimmerman (46), and Tennessiee and Lynn Hamilton (46).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Sister Maureen Mangen, CPPS (86), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Everyone is dealing with something. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, and addicted.

As an act of kindness, consider giving your time to those you care about and show them that they matter to you. Visit them while you can. You will receive much more than you give.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

