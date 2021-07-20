Summer events at Wayne Trail Historical Society

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is glad to be back this summer with events that tell Arcanum’s Story. One event planned is for Aug. 6 and 7 in conjunction with SRL Insurance’s Brick Street Block Party will be at the AWTHS building located at 123 W. George Street. There will be displays of signs, advertisements and items that were used to promote local businesses. Signage and advertisements will bring back memories of “when I was a kid,” “when we were in high school,” or “when I got married;” these include Blevins Popcorn Company, Fox Pharmacy, the American Farm Store, Crouse’s Men and Boys Store, Baird’s Floor Covering, Louise’s Dress Shop Dayton Racquet Company, and the Arcanum Greenhouse “Say It with Flowers.” Going even further back in time are WF Rosser Lumber, later named Carter Lumber, Kincaid’s Restaurant “Open Day & Night,” ML Weisenbarger & Co. – “The Busy Store” and The John Smith Big Store.

Did you know in the building occupied by the AWTHS at 123 W. George Street (since 2004) was the home of the Arcanum Bottling Company? Yes, there was a soda pop made in Arcanum that was also known as “Beverage by Arcanum” and “Alert” and was bottled in little green bottles. Be sure to stop in to see all the related articles donated by our local residents to learn more about our Arcanum business history. Hours are Friday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about Arcanum’s history and its people visit the website: awths.org.

CORRECTION: Please note that there was a typo in my column last week concerning the window sponsors at Opera House for the York Family — it should have said In Memory of Mark York by Brian and Becky York. Thank you for your support and I must apologize for the error.

Someone really special to her family will be turning 80 this week on July 22! Happy Birthday, Karen Reser! Your family loves you and wishes you a wonderful birthday!

Have you noticed changes in Ivester Park this summer? A group of volunteers joined Saturday morning, July 10 to mulch trees in Ivester Park. Working with Arcanum Village Administer, Bill Kessler, and Mark Poston from the Street Department, the village provided a front-end loader to fill the trailers which were manned by teams with pitch forks to spread the leaves/mulch around the trees. It was a big job and everyone worked hard starting at 7:30 a.m. to complete the job by 11 a.m. The mulched trees enhance the landscaping around the gazebo, as well as all the plantings throughout the park which the Arcanum Garden Club has put in place and taken care for so many years.

This is the second year that Jim Deis organized the project. He wants to thank the volunteers for their time and energies including: Connie and Mike Wells, Zack Furlong, Craig Grim, Charlie Harris, Kevin Bolyard, Gabe Greve, and Tom Riegle. Also helping were Tom Kessler with the Arcanum Preservation Society and Community of Faith Church members Jason, Jarod, and Derek Fox, who have the business Property & Building Solutions LLC. Also special thanks to the people who donated the use of their trucks, trailers, and pitch forks: Arcanum VFW Post 4161, Tom Jones, Alan Fourman, Dick Mathias, Norm Etzler and Ken Kauffman. This project was postponed twice since May because each time the ground was saturated from heavy rains. Again, special thanks to all those involved. The trees in the center of the circle will be mulched at a later date.

Another addition this summer in Ivester Park are the wildflowers planted in the raised beds on the east side of the park near the water tower. This is a project of Arcanum and Franklin Monroe Girl Scout Troop 30783. You can scan the QR code on the sign and learn all about the flowers and grasses planted in the gardens. Special thanks to the members of this troop for all their hard work.

Additionally, I wanted to thank the members of the Arcanum Garden Club for all their hard work this summer with the flowers pots on the corners uptown and also the planter boxes on the bridges at the east edge and in the middle of town. They beautify our little village so much, thank you for keeping them watered and cared for, our town would be remiss without all your hard work.

Don’t forget the Arcanum Fire Department will be hosting another Sausage and Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 in conjunction with the Brick/Block party uptown.

“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” ~Henry James

“Some of the best memories are made in flip flops.”~Kellie Elmore

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

