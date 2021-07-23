My short-lived job

Briefly I waitressed at the Wooden Spoon on State Route 47. My late husband had been a regular there for the last couple of years and consequently I had become acquainted with nearly every breakfast regular. Many are near retirement aged men dispensing their knowledge and opinions freely, which has been a Godsend to me since I have quite a few home projects that I personally have never before had to tackle.

I worked Mondays for a few short weeks until management decided to close on Mondays. I guess I can take a hint, for it was humbling but fun while it lasted. I never got the chance to be any good at the job, but that is OK, it was hard on my body. After only six hours I would be so tired and achy that they rest of the day was simply a blur. They say it takes a couple of months to learn a job, I only worked three Mondays, and I am sure a few people lost their patience with my ineptness; besides, I make a better customer and appreciate even more an attentive server.

The Wooden Spoon is open Tuesday to Sunday until 2 p.m. and they are one of several area diners in the Darke County area that works with Senior Resource Connection to provide individuals, age 60 and older, regardless of income, the opportunity to have a hot, nutritional breakfast or lunch weekdays while enjoying the company of their peers. There is a suggested donation of $2 per meal, but not required (and of course you should tip the waitress, even though it is no longer me). Sites require pre-qualification and vouchers. The Senior Resource Connection is based in Dayton and is the same organization that offers the nutritional program Meals on Wheels.

The other participating locations in Darke County are Huston’s Restaurant on Water Street in Arcanum seven days a week. For details contact them at 937-692-8576. And Toni & John’s Route 571 Diner in Painter Creek closed Mondays. For their hours of operation call 937-569-0112.

It should be noted that Senior Resource Connection has been in existence since 1956 under the name of The Senior Citizens Center of the Greater Dayton Area, until it was changed in the 1990. It is a knowledgeable hub to find referrals to community resources. They offer many programs such as Visiting Home Care, Automated Medication Dispenser, Protective Services, and Emergency Response. The organization serves approximately 15,000 seniors, special needs adults, and their caregivers each year. For more information you may visit their website at: seniorresourceconnection.com.

“Waitressing requires great patience, humility, clarity, stamina, and spirit.” ~K. Monnin

“Waitressing is a good way to strain a relationship with people you thought you knew.” ~S. Amelia

Serving the public is difficult enough without having to rely on their monetary tip for your livelihood.” ~S. Michaels

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, July 23, the T&CP Community Choir will perform at the Heritage Park Amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the 17-piece Kim Kelly Orchestra. There will be beverages available from Endless Pint Brewery, also soft drinks and two food trucks: Holy Smokes BBQ and Kona Ice.

Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25 – Annie Oakley Days at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon the Produce Stand to Benefit the Poor will be open. The stand is located on the corner of State Route 705 and U.S. Route 127. Gardeners can donate fresh fruit and vegetables. Proceeds benefit the St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

Sunday, July 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. is the Webster Ice Cream Social at the Methodist Church. There will be sandwiches, soup, pie, cake, and many flavors of ice cream.

Monday, July 26, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Luau Dance held at the Greenville VFW with a prize for the best dressed. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Thursday and Friday, July 29 to 30 Versailles Community Wide Garage Sales.

Monday, Aug. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “Rediscovering Joy” A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold its monthly meeting at the R&R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room in St. Henry. For more information, please call or text Mary at 419-678-8830.

Happy birthday wishes to Eleanor Grillot (95), Marshall Gard, Bill Barga, Todd Francis, Melissa Fraley, Clinton Randall, Nicole Paulus, Jane Smith, Jeff Borchers, Carole Simmons, Mark Bixler, Toots Bower, Deb Barhorst, Ron Clack, Lisa Voisard, Florence Neargardner, Cassie Schemmel, Mary Buxton, Judy Pepple, Emily Barton, and those which I have not identified.

Happy anniversary wishes to Holly and Brad Holzapfel (18), Karen and Dave Friar (??), Lynn and Tim Blakeley (27), Lisa and Don Berning (31), Barb and John Berger (65), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of David Mummert (50), Steve “Baby” Heuing (60), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Everyone is dealing with something. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, and addicted.

As an act of kindness, take the time to listen to someone. Often a person talks but no one takes the time to really listen. Conversing and listening has the positive effect of validation for people. They feel valued and respected. Ways to let a person know you are listening is to actively respond, ask questions and occasionally repeat what they have said.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

