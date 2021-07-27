Brick Street Block Party coming!

The Brick Street Block Party will be held Aug. 6 from 4 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. All donation proceeds go to the Give Thanks Foundation. Give Thanks began in 2019 as an idea to give back to the community by Tracy Fout, owner of SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency. Tracy wanted to find a way to help local families in need, so his work staff, family, and friends came together to offer a free Thanksgiving Meal. In 2019, the organization gave away 125 meals to local Darke County residents. The community embraced the plan, and the event has now grown to be an annual event. In 2020, the organization was able to support a giveaway of 700 meals.

In order to be able to fund these meals, Give Thanks put together their first annual Brick Street Block Party fundraiser in 2020. This family fun event took place in downtown Arcanum with live music, pulled pork meals, and a cornhole tournament. The 2nd annual Brick Street Block Party will be held this year with even bigger and better attractions. Friday night events include a Car Show beginning at 4 p.m., Cornhole Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. (to sign up call Victoria at SRL-Troutwine 937-692-6188 or email victoria@srlinsurance.com), free pulled-pork meals, live music by Nightfall, a beer tent from 4 to 10 p.m., and food trucks including Badges BBQ, Buckeye Burger, Kone Ice of Troy, Susie’s Big Dipper, Crème del de Crème, Mama’s Pop-n-Kettle, and a firestone pizza truck, and a 3-point basketball shot, 9-hole mini golf, a dunk tank, and a race car simulator.

On Saturday, the event starts out with a Pancake and Sausage breakfast at the Arcanum Fire House at 7 a. m., a Fun-Run for grades 6 and under at 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.), a Golf Cart Parade at 10:30 a.m., Chicken dinners by the Lion’s Club beginning at 11:30, a Tractor show beginning at Noon, a Kiddie Tractor pull starting a 1 p.m. (age groups 3-4, 5-6, & 7-8), a Softball Tournament (all spots already filled), a Beer Tent from 12 noon to 10 p.m., and a Night at the Races beginning at 6 p.m. (This is a virtual horse race event, more details available on the Facebook page for the event). Additionally, all the food trucks will be back as well as the games/events as noted above.

The Abbottsville United Methodist Church invites you to stop by their Bake Sale & Garage Sale on Aug. 5, 6, and 7. They will be open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday. Abbottsville UMC is located at 4135 State Route 49.

It’s a Girl! Former resident Lacey (Skiles) and her husband, Ben Dodds are proud to announce the arrival of their daughter, Elliana “Ellie” Grace Dodds. She was born on June 2, 2021, at Dublin Methodist Hospital weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. Proud Grandparents are Gina Skiles of Arcanum and Gerald Benavides of Texas, and Patrick and Sharon Dodds of Bellefontaine. Great Grandparents are Barbara Roser of Arcanum and the late Robert Roser. Congratulations Lacey and Ben! “She is more precious than rubies.” Proverbs 3:15

This fall, Arcanum High School will be installing a digital screen that will recognize Arcanum graduates that either served or currently serve in the military or served or currently serve as a first responder (Police, Fire, EMS). If you, a family member, or friend is an Arcanum graduate that has served our country in one (or both) of these ways, they want to recognize you! To be recognized, AHS Principal, Jason Stephan is asking that you do the following: 1. Please email Arcanum High School Principal at jason_stephan@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us , 2. Please title the email- Heroes Project. 3. Please include the following information in the email- a. First and Last name of Individual. b. Graduating Arcanum Class of the Individual, c. Branch of Military or Type of First Responder. d. Years of Service in Military or as a First Responder, and e. A picture of the individual in their military or first responder uniform. They look forward to recognizing our heroes! If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact Mr. Stephan at the email listed above.

All Arcanum Graduate Reunion hosted by the members of the 1970s decade is to be held Aug. 21, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville. Anyone who attended AHS is welcome to attend. Previously the group met several years back as a combined all 70s reunion and decided that they wanted to share all the fun with others. DJ Opie will be hand to keeps the tunes a rolling all evening long. Snacks and a cash bar will be available. Casual dress is expected. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun!

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

