The truth often hurts

People can say anything they want. That’s they way freedom works, and it doesn’t even need to be true. This is not a new concept but finding the truth seems to be more difficult today than ever before. There are countless news sources on numerous networks, and anyone can upload a video to YouTube, comment on Facebook, or even write a novel and become a self-proclaimed expert. Twitter advertises they have breaking news, when it happens in the world, it happens on Twitter first. Twitter claims you can see all sides of a story with them.

Now I am not claiming to know anything, but rather I’m just ignorant enough to inscribe my present thoughts. How many sides are there really in any given story? Up until the last few years I thought there were only two sides to every situation. There might have been many intrinsic nuances to a circumstance, however there was always an absolute truth and its extreme opposite, the rest was just happenstance or varying opinion.

These two sides where in direct opposition to the other. The right side — the side steeped in truth, and the wrong side — the side “kicking against the goad.” What is a goad? Well, it was a pointed piece of iron used to prod an ox in the correct direction while plowing. If the animal rebelled and kicked against the goad it would result in thrusting the goad into its flesh, a self-infliction.

Today there are many sides kicking against the goad and gaining the support of legislation. Since truth is reality, fact, authenticity, it is constantly under attack and seldom defended. In other words, we can speak the truth, but we must not be surprised if it falls on deaf ears. Indeed, we should be thankful if no one retaliates.

Everyone is entitled to have their opinions, live their life, do their own thing, or at least until it infringes upon another person’s freedom. That is when it gets tricky. But for the most part we find a way to all live together accepting the other persons differences and most probably grateful that we are not all the same.

If someone thinks I’m nasty I probably won’t convince them otherwise. Yes, there is the adage “the proof is in the pudding” but sometimes people are just unreasonable and don’t want to see the good in others. That is when I must ask what is their real motivation? Are they just wanting to discredit me? If I were to try to protest, I would be kicking against “their” goad. It’s painful to be the victim but that is when I must search myself to see if what they say is true. If it is true, I should be thankful for their incite and begin to change. If it is not true, I must be accepting of their opinion and do nothing. Each one of us is responsible for ourselves, we can choose to believe what we want, do what we want, but must be aware that we also die and will be judged by our choices. In this manner the truth hurts for it is double edged.

“The greatest prison people live in is the fear of what other people think.” ~Unknown

What God knows about you is more important than what others think about you.” ~C. Edwards

“Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.” ~Proverbs 29:25

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, July 30, Versailles Community Wide Garage Sales.

Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 am – noon the Produce Stand to Benefit the Poor will be open. The stand is located on the corner of State Route 705 and U.S. Route 127

Monday, Aug. 9, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Monday, Aug. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “Rediscovering Joy” A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold its monthly meeting at the R&R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room in St. Henry. For more information, please call or text Mary at 419-678-8830.

The Darke County Right to Life Community Sale is coming up if you would like to donate your gently used items you may drop them off at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47 between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17. The sale will take place Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 18 to 20. Questions or volunteering can be directed to Marlene Puthoff at 937-658-0948 or Therese Pohlman at 937-638-8116.

Happy birthday wishes to Mallory Paulus Kissel, Kiley Myers, Dave Francis, Karen Mangen, Jessica Francis, Gary Pierron, Cassie Schemmel, James Rinderle, Crystal Massengill, Scottie Barga, Kay Wendeln, Kristenne Kayler, Jason Rhoads, Mitch Eiting, Pam Eyink, Karen Luthman, Joni Robinson, Jennifer Rawlins, Denny Monnin (Russia), Eric Swartz, Kyle Niekamp, Stephany Kolker, Barb Groff Cordonnier, Sharon Barga, Amy Bartram, Jane Barton, Kim Klipstine, Marilyn, and those which I have not identified.

Happy anniversary wishes to Kelsi and Tim Lewis (2), Amanda and Mitch Arnett (12), Tammy and Brian Collins (27), Paula and Andy Turpen (31), Shirley and Don Slyder (68), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Edward Larger (79), Elmer Eyink (89), Carl Henry Fischer (90), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Everyone is dealing with something. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, and addicted.

As an act of kindness, show empathy. Make an effort to understand what another is going through by putting yourself in their place. Showing empathy is a gift to both parties.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Kathy-Monnin-4.jpg

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.