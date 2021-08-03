Happy birthdays, young and old

Happy Birthday to Helen North who turned 98 years of age on July 8! She celebrated a special birthday dinner with her family at Galo’s in Richmond, Ind., with her four daughters and their spouses, a grandson and a couple of close friends. A larger party/get-together was held at her home on July 17 that was attended by second grandchildren with their spouses, 16 great-grandchildren – ages 7 months to 13 years of age and her daughters and sons-in-law. No candles were put on her cake because of fire concerns! Happy 98th birthday, Helen! There is no role that is too big for you! “Just remember, once you’re over the hill you begin to pick up speed!” ~ Charles Schultz

Happy 5th Birthday to best grandson, Hamilton Keith Greve today! You are the most awesome little guy! I love your tender, sweet heart, and your amazement and wonderment of everything around you! I look forward to celebrating with you and the family this weekend. You continue to share your love and keep us all laughing with your questions and comments. I love you little buddy! After the first weekend of the Olympics we heard…“Why are we watching exercising in TV?”~ Hamilton Greve

CORRECTION: In last week’s column, I shared the information about the upcoming Brick Street Block Party but there was typo for the phone number to call SRL-Troutwine insurance for more information. The correct phone number is 937-692-8310 and ask for Victoria or email her at victoria@srlinsurance.com.

All Arcanum Graduate Reunion hosted by the members of the 1970s decade is to be held Aug. 21, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville. Anyone who attended AHS is welcome to attend. Previously the group met several years back as a combined all 70s reunion and decided that they wanted to share all the fun with others. DJ Opie will be hand to keeps the tunes a rolling all evening long. Snacks and a cash bar will be available. Casual dress is expected. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun!

Don’t forget the Bake Sale and Garage Sale at Abbottsville United Methodist Church on Aug. 5, 6, and 7. They will be open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday. Abbottsville UMC is located at 4135 State Route 49.

The 2nd annual Brick Street Block Party here in Arcanum will be held this year with even bigger and better attractions. Friday night events include a Car Show beginning at 4 p.m., Cornhole Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. (to sign up call Victoria at SRL-Troutwine 937-692-8310 or email victoria@srlinsurance.com), free pulled-pork meals, live music by Nightfall, a beer tent from 4 to 10 p.m., and food trucks including Badges BBQ, Buckeye Burger, Kone Ice of Troy, Susie’s Big Dipper, Crème del de Crème, Mama’s Pop-n-Kettle, and a firestone pizza truck, and a 3-point basketball shot, 9-hole mini golf, a dunk tank, and a race car simulator.

On Saturday, the event starts out with a Pancake and Sausage breakfast at the Arcanum Fire House from 7 to 10 a. m., a Fun-Run for grades 6 and under at 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.), a Golf Cart Parade at 10:30 a.m., Chicken dinners by the Lion’s Club beginning at 11:30, a Tractor show beginning at Noon, a Kiddie Tractor pull starting a 1 p.m. (age groups 3-4, 5-6, and 7-8), a Softball Tournament (all spots already filled), a Beer Tent from 12 noon to 10 p.m., and a Night at the Races beginning at 6 p.m. (This is a virtual horse race event, more details available on the Facebook page for the event). Additionally, all the food trucks will be back as well as the games/events as noted above.

August 6 and 7 will be a busy and fun time, one event not to be missed is the display of old advertisements, signs and promotional items of local businesses which will be on display at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. Some older items to see are an 1898 calendar, compliments of JW Mays National Life Insurance Co., Browder Real Estate Insurance and a 1911 Arcanum Farmers National Bank postcard. And, not to miss, the ever-popular yard sticks from a variety of businesses. Stop on Friday 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. Learn more about the Historical Society, becoming a member to help preserve the village history, do research about local families and how the hall can be rented by visiting the website awths.org.

I have been working with Greg Brown at Abbottsville Monuments on a custom gravestone for my late husband Kevin’s grave. Last week he brought me a temporary stone to put on his grave for Sunday, July 25 which was the 2nd anniversary of his passing. Later, I will be able to enjoy this as a stepping-stone in my flower bed. Greg knew that my husband had been an architect and his idol was Frank Lloyd Wright, he took one of his ideas/designs and made this temporary stone by etching the design and his name on the temporary stone. It is just beautiful. The details Greg went to, I can’t wait to see the finished gravestone once its finished. (Note: There are delays in getting granite and marble delivered, just like everything else during and since COVID). The name of this design was entitled “Balloons & Confetti” by FLW. This design was one of Kevin’s favorites of all the stained-glass ones he used in his homes. Thank you, Greg!

“The month of August had turned into a griddle where the days just lay there and sizzled.” ~ Sue Monk Kidd

“It was August, and the fields were high with corn. In the orchard the last of the peaches clung to their branches and the apples were showing their first pinkish blush. The vegetable garden overflowed with produce: peppers, green beans, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash.” ~ Melanie Gideon

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

