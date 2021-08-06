Yard sales, softball and food

What a weekend! It is filled with a few things that can take all weekend to do. First, there is the State Route 127 Yard Sale which really is the longest yard sale in the world. It extends 690 miles and covers six states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. Are you part of the yard sale? Are you a seller, buyer, or both?

Did you know that yard sales in the United States started in shipyards in the early 1800s? Unclaimed cargoes were sold at discounted prices. Later in the 1800s the sales moved to community centers and churches and continued to gain popularity.

On rare occasions someone has discovered obscure riches at yard sales. For instance, copper and other metals may be worth more than the tag at a yard sale. Or a yard sale buyer in 2000 made headlines when several unique glass plates were purchased for $45 but turned out to be photographic negatives of Ansel Adams, American landscape photographer, valued at $200,000,000.

Then also this weekend there will be softball at the K of C ball diamonds, located at 8440 State Route 47, Versailles. The VHS Alumni Co-ed softball tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Friday with the Versailles Veterans presenting the colors and Logan Schulze performing the Star-Spangled Banner. This year’s Miss Chick Lauren Menke will toss out the first pitch.

Finally, there are some delicious food options this weekend. Grumpy’s BBQ is set up at J & M Ranch. I highly recommend them for lunch. They really have good brisket and pulled pork. Hope you can check them out this weekend.

There will be off the grill sandwiches available throughout the day at the softball games and an impressive breakfast (which is exceedingly difficult to find in Versailles) served both Saturday and Sunday mornings by the K of C men.

Funny Bumper Stickers:

“I’m a yard sale addict on the road to recovery…just kidding I’m on the road to another yard sale!”

“I brake for estate sales, junk in the road, flea markets, yard sales, auctions and the occasional dumpster.”

“I could give up yard sale shopping but I’m no quitter.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday to Sunday, August 5 to 8, is the World’s Longest Yard Sale on State Route 127

Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. begins the weekend long Versailles Alumni Association Softball Tournament. It is anticipated to finish Sunday early evening. There will be food and beverages available.

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon the Produce Stand to Benefit the Poor will be open. The stand is located on the corner of State Route 705 and U.S. Route 127

Monday, Aug. 9, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Monday, Aug. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “Rediscovering Joy” A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold their monthly meeting at the R&R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room in St. Henry. For more information, please call or text Mary at 419-678-8830.

Friday, Aug. 13 ReFlektion performs at Heritage Park, Versailles beginning at 7 p.m.

The Darke County Right to Life Community Sale is coming up if you would like to donate your gently used items you may drop them off at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 16 and 17. The sale will take place Wednesday to Friday, Aug. 18 to 20. Questions can be directed to Marlene Puthoff at 937-658-0948.

Happy birthday wishes to Marilyn Swallow, Mike Williams, Kenny Rinderle, Jason Larson, Evelyn Curtis, Mike Goubeaux, Barb Condon, Kim Ward, Dwight Keihl, Lynne Schlater, Joyce Huber, Janet Keyser, Diane Barga, Ronda Stammen, Michelle Stoltz, Cheryl Collins, Frank May, Victor Bey, and those which I am unaware.

Happy anniversary wishes to Lydia and Zachary Stout (1), Ericka and Kevin Bergman (21), Renee and Dane Miller (24), Lynn and Tim Blakeley (27), Tammy and Brian Collins (27), Penny and Dane Cromwell (33), Pat and Dick Gigandet (56), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Jack Wenning (73), Kenneth Zircher (79), John Lantz (84), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Everyone is dealing with something. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the struggling, lonely, and addicted.

As an act of kindness, help others see the positive side of life. Sometimes people are going through difficulties which make it hard to see the bright side of things. Consider doing your best to help someone see the good. It could be just what they need to brighten their day.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

