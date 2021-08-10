Tribute to the Arcanum Garden Club

Do you know how the Arcanum Garden Club was started? In 1917, a group of women met during the summer months as a “Cooking Club.” Mrs. Lovella Taylor visited a meeting of a Dayton Garden Club and then presented the idea to the cooking club and a new club evolved in 1939 with 22 members. Today, the Arcanum Garden Club still meets monthly with programs on plants, flowers, trees, birds, and other related subjects. The Garden Club’s goal is to beautify the community. The club’s activities include designing seasonal decorative pots throughout the town, planting flowers in Ivester Park, and planning, planting, and preserving Generation Square. Currently the club has 10 members, as well as associate and honorary members. Beginning this month, there is a display at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in dedication to the club’s many years of service to beautify our community, so stop by and check it out. There are program booklets on display for every year since 1939, and assorted books, pictures, and artifacts from their history to review. Thank you ladies for a job well-done!

“Art at the Mill” exhibit in The Clark Gallery at historic Bear’s Mill will feature Thomas Hill until Sunday, Aug. 22. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, just seven miles north of Arcanum. Thomas’ work features wood panels and earthenware pottery. The mill is open every week on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Their walking trails are open from 8 a.m. to sunset every day. The Mill was built in 1849 and is one of the few remaining operating water-powered buhrstone grinding flour mills open in Ohio today.

The Arcanum Preservation Society (APS) is proud to announce more window sponsors — A.R. Winery, John and Bonnie Herron, Monte and Tyra Clark, Tara Caldwell, Jason Clark, and Jon Clark, The Troutwine, Morris, Morrison, and Wampler Families, The Kessler Family, Greenville National Bank, The John M. Smith Family, In Memory of Keith Furlong, and Max and Alice Carothers’ Family.

Arcanum Back to school dates have now been posted on the school website. Mark your calendar for the following important dates: Aug. 9 – offices will reopen, Aug. 12 – CTC Juniors first day of class, Aug. 13 – CTC Seniors first day of class, Aug. 16 to 19 High School schedule pick-up from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17 – Freshmen/New HS Student Orientation at 6 p.m., Aug. 24 to 27 – Middle School Schedule Pickup 7 am. To 3 p.m., Aug. 24 – Kindergarten Open House from 6 to 7 p.m., Aug. 30 – Preschool Open House 6 to 7 p.m., 5th grade orientation at 6 p.m. in the High School gym, and Grades 6 to 12 Open House from 7 to 8 p.m. School will resume on Aug. 31. Supply lists by grade are listed on the school website: https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/.

The All Arcanum Graduate Reunion hosted by the members of the 1970s decade is to be held Aug. 21, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville. Anyone who attended AHS is welcome to attend. Previously the group met several years back as a combined all 70s reunion and decided that they wanted to share all the fun with others. DJ Opie will be hand to keep the tunes a rolling all evening long. Snacks and a cash bar will be available. Casual dress is expected. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun!

News from the Arcanum Public Library — It’s almost time for the Great Darke County Fair! We will be closing the library just on Thursday, Aug. 26. The library will be open regular hours for the rest of Fair Week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reminder: The Arcanum Pool has shortened its August hours. From Aug. 1 to 15, the pool will be open from 1 o 6 p.m., Aug. 16 to 19 it will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. The pool will be closed for the season on Aug. 20.

“It was August, and the fields were high with corn. In the orchard the last of the peaches clung to their branches and the apples were showing their first pinkish blush. The vegetable garden overflowed with produce: peppers, green beans, zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash.” ~Melanie Gideon

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” ~Jenny Han

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of Aug. 9, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

