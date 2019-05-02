Rieman for law director

Editor,

As owners of a small business in Darke County, we understand the importance of conducting our affairs with care and integrity.

Word travels fast in a small community. When we were starting Sharp’s Tavern, we knew that we needed a person to handle our legal matters who embraces the same level of care and integrity in their practice as we do in our restaurant. Going over our options during those pivotal months, it was an easy choice to go with Michael A. Rieman for our legal needs.

Mike is a committed and active member of the community, and he is an excellent attorney. He chose to return to Greenville when so many people choose to leave the area to begin their careers. But not only did he return to his home when he had options elsewhere, he has chosen to plant deep roots, serving on numerous boards and actively participating in key aspects of the Greenville community.

But none of that would matter if he failed to satisfy the high expectations we have for the person charged with protecting the soundness and legal standing of our business, our lifeblood. Mike has not only lived up to our high expectations, he has exceeded them. He is always available when needed.

We trust that Mike will bring that same ethic and dedication to the job of Greenville Law Director as he does in representing us and our business. We ask that you cast your vote for Michael A. Rieman in the primary on May 7.

Thanks you,

Justin and Robin Sharp

Greenville