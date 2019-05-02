Writer urges vote for Rieman

Editor,

I ask that you cast your vote for Michael A. Rieman on May 7 in the primary election for Greenville Law Director.

I have enjoyed getting to know Mike and discovered in my work with him at the Greenville Elks Lodge that he is an intelligent, hard-working, and thorough person who takes great pride in his community.

Mike has shown himself to be a person generous with this time and unafraid to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty. He is always quick to help out with technological issues, provide business advice and strategy, and even help cook when there is a shortage in the kitchen on a busy Friday night. I have come to rely on Mike for his sounds advice. He is dependable and can always be counted on.

Mike’s community-centered perspective will serve him and the citizens well as he fulfills the duties of Greenville Law Director. Mike understands businesses. He wants Greenville to succeed. I encourage you to vote for Michael A. Rieman for Law Director in the primary on May 7.

Steve Crawford

Greenville