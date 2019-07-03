Reader urges support for Coach Joseph

To the Editor:

I commend the renewal of Coach Joseph’s contract. I was intimately involved with the boys basketball program these last four years (our son being co-captain last year). Coach Joseph initiated many new programs including many away camps and extra scrimmages and also pre-game team meals, etc. The vast majority of the athletes and parents hold much respect for him.

We attended every single home and away game and everyone in attendance can say they played their hearts out. In my estimation, attendance, especially at away games, has been at or above previous levels. Many times there were more Greenville followers at an away game than there were home team fans.

At any rate, please remember that no one is born with a basketball in their hands. Teamwork and character are what is important.

Brad Dill

Greenville Schools Supporter