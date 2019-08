To the Editor:

Kathy Magoto’s column of July 26 regarding H. R. 5 Equality Act in Congress was very informative.

The bill would amend the male and female designation to include “gender theories”.

The media and the culture has long promoted the scam of multiple genders. While everyone deserves to be listened to, some behaviors should not be validated for the good of the person.

Sincerely,

Mary Gigandet

Versailles