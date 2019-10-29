Willman is the right leader

Mayor Steve Willman has been a strong leader for Greenville. In my work with him, he has always impressed me with his willingness to listen, learn, and consider various perspectives.

Greenville is a city with great potential, and Mayor Willman has shown a commitment to attracting new families, workers, and businesses with pro-growth policies and common sense initiatives. As a Darke County resident, I want to see our county seat a strong and thriving place to do business, and I believe Mayor Willman has this same vision. Vote Willman for Mayor on Nov. 5.

Katie DeLand

North Star