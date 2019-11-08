Thank you for levy renewal

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Arcanum-Butler Local School Board of Education, students, and staff of our school district, special thanks are extended to community citizens who supported the recent successful renewal of the five-year 0.75 % income tax levy for operating expenses.

The Board of Education will continue efforts to remain fiscally responsible and monitor the use of operating funds to provide our school community and students high quality opportunities and educational experiences.

Thank you for your continued support!

Sincerely,

John N. Stephens,

Superintendent

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools