In reference to Warren Davidson visiting Greenville, I wonder where he’s coming from at times. He extolled the long line of heroes that have served our country selflessly. Then again, not long ago, he stated that some of this long line of heroes as “moochers” for using the VA for health care needs. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a republican through and through and served my country honorably, but it seems Mr. Davidson should remember what he spoke about from speech to speech.

Jim Doss

Greenville