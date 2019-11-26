Readers Write

In continuing the City of Greenville Fire Department’s commitment to fire and life safety, we organize annual education programs for the children and adults of our community. We recognize the need for an ongoing effort to reach our community.

To help cover the cost of the materials, our department seeks help from concerned businesses, industrial and professional leaders to support this vital program. We also recognize the following for their 2019 donations:

PLATINUM SPONSORS: Bish & Boyer Trailer Sales, Treaty City Industries

GOLD SPONSORS: Las Maria’s Mexican Grill, Stateline Power Corporation, Wayne Healthcare

SILVER SPONSORS: American Legion Post #140; BASF; FOE Eagles #2177; Gary L. Flinn Company, LPA; MJS Plastics Inc.; Second National Bank; St. Paul United Church of Christ; Western Ohio Podiatric

BRONZE SPONSORS: Asian Buffet; Barry Family Dentistry, LLC; Brethren Retirement Community; Clear Choice Hearing Aid; Darke County Auditor; Dave Knapp Ford; Francis-Condon Insurance; Gordon Orthodontics; Greenville National Bank; JAFE Decorating; Making Waves Hair Salon; Mercer Savings Bank; Randall Insurance Agency; Sloopy’s; Studio 1 Hair Design; Teaford’s Dairy Store; The Coffee Pot; Wagner Avenue Secure Storage; Wendy’s; Wieland Jewelers; Williamson Insurance, LLC

SPONSORS: Dickman, Kettler & Bruner Inc.; Cozy Nest; Finnarn Law Office; Francis Furniture; Hamilton Auto Sales; Hot Head Burritos; Kesco Products; Littman-Thomas Agency Inc.; Mote & Associates; Ryan C. Cherry/Bryan Keefe, DDS; The Skate Place;

Thank you for your kind and generous support of educational efforts and for being an important part of our community.

Russell L. Thompson, Chief

City of Greenville Fire Department