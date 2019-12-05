Darke County veterans wanted

This letter is for all Darke County and surrounding area veterans. As of July 2019, the government has finally seen fit to modify our American Legion membership qualifications. Membership before was for veterans serving “during conflict,” be it WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Granada, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, and now the current war on terrorism.

Congress has opened ALL dates to include, 7 December 1941 through the current date and beyond until this country and the world is finally at peace. Our American Legion membership is diminishing and is in dire need of new members. The reason our membership is declining, the “Old Guard”, the ones that built this great organization is dying off at the rate of thousands each day. The American Legion and its goals are too important to our veterans and communities to die with them.

Please help us keep helping. I’m asking you veterans to come visit your local American Legion Post and become a new member and get involved with your brother and sister veterans. The American Legion is very much involved in helping any veteran in need and helping our communities with donations, especially our youth. Most, but not all Legion Posts have social lounges and weekly activities to include dances, meals, Sunday breakfasts, and more. We donate time and money to the V.A. and other Veterans charities. We also donate locally to our schools, American Legion Baseball, Lady Wave softball, Darke County Cancer, Light Foundation, and the list continues. Our support groups, the Ladies Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion are strong supporters of our Veterans both past and present. Should you join, you could make it a family affair.

Darke County and its surrounding Legions can be found in Ansonia, Hollansburg, New Madison, New Paris, Greenville, North Star, Osgood, Versailles, Covington, West Manchester, Eaton, and Union City, Indiana. Veterans, please consider joining our organization, you have earned that right by serving your country and your fellow veteran. It is brotherhood.

Norman Fullerton

Commander

Erk Cottrell Post 140

Greenville