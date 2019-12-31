Community spirit drives Mitten Tree

Dear friends,

Thanks to the generous spirit of the people of our community, the Fish Mitten Tree has once again provided mittens and gloves to warm the hands and hearts of children enrolled in Darke County Head Start programs. This hearty demonstration of the true spirit of Christmas which lingers long beyond Dec. 25 is very much appreciated.

Special gratitude is extended to Aaron and Michele Cox and their staff at Montage Cafe in Greenville and Dawn Arnett and crew at Arcanum’s Fourman’s Variety Store who watched over the trees in their places of business, as well as to Holly Hill and others at the Brethren’s Retirement Community who looked after the Mitten Tree at that facility, and kudos to the staff at Greenville Public Library, who joyously took it upon themselves this holiday season to participate in this project collecting mittens and gloves (as well as scarves and hats) that will help protect dozens of youngsters from winter’s chill throughout the season ahead. Also, thanks to the Darke County Commissioners who took time from their busy schedule to kick off the project, hanging the first mittens on the tree at Montage.

Many local churches, clubs, and organizations donated mittens, gloves, and more to the Mitten Tree; sincere thanks goes to these groups and the individuals who coordinated this generous involvement. A shout-out goes to those industrious knitters and crocheters whose efforts created truly special one-of-a-kind items to be treasured by the lucky recipients. Also, special recognition should be given to the employees of King’s Command Foods in Versailles and EG Industries in New Madison, whose commitment to the project was essential to its ultimate success. Additionally, due to a significant monetary contribution from a generous Darke County native who now resides out-of-state but remains involved with helping others in her home community, each Head Start student received a copy of a winter tale by Jan Brett or The Little Snowman board book to take home for Christmas.

This successful project could not have been possible without the publicity provided by our local news outlets The Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, DarkeJournal.com, and County News Online; their assistance is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Marilyn Delk, Fish volunteer