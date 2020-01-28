Levy dollars provide opportunity

I am writing in support of the March 17, 2020, 1-mil levy request by the Darke County Parks. Since the DCP district was formed in 1972, they have grown to over a dozen different parks and several educational facilities encompassing over 400 acres. They have obtained these locations while being mindful to their mission statement of “acquiring and preserving land areas possessing special natural and historical features” with the expansion of Tecumseh Trail, preserving parkland for future generations and expanding and adding variety to their programming.

Parks and educational facilities make our communities desirable places to live, work, play and visit. The Shawnee Prairie Preserve brings hundreds of people from Darke and surrounding counties to its annual fall festival. I have witnessed many families taking advantage of this fun and educational event. DCP also provides educational programming to all of the school districts in Darke County. The Tecumseh Trail & Bikeway provides many miles for bikers, walkers and outdoor enthusiast to exercise and enjoy nature at the same time. These are all examples of levy dollars being used to provide opportunities for the betterment of the citizens of Darke County.

I urge you to join me in voting “Yes” for the DCP’s levy request on March 17, 2020.

Mike Boyer

Greenville