Treasurer should reconsider

Several months ago, I attended a Darke County Commissioners meeting to present an idea of installing a Real Estate Tax payment box outside of the courthouse. Our treasurer called to inform me it would not be installed because people may put other bills in it. The payment box for the water department works great.

A well-lighted and properly marked box would be a great convenience for Darke County residents’ easy access for parking after business hours.

I have never written a letter to the editor before, but was encouraged to from several residents of Darke County.

I encourage our treasurer to reconsider and look at the benefits for all concerned.

David Cline,

Greenville