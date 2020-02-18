Casting support for Larry Holmes

To the Editor:

I cast my support for Larry Holmes in the Republican Primary for Darke County Commissioner.

I first met Larry while we both served on the Darke County Community Improvement Corporation (Economic Development Board). I found Larry to be thoughtful, willing to ask the hard questions, hold those having responsibility accountable and desiring to work to gain the right outcome.

His master’s degree in finance and over 40 years of experience in financial management of a significant corporation in the private sector are credentials rarely offered by a candidate for public service.

I ask the voters of Darke County to join me in supporting Larry Holmes by casting a vote in Larry’s favor in the Republican Primary on March 17, 2020.

Phillip R. Garbig

Arcanum