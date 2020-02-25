DCP levy is an incredible deal

Dear Darke Countians:

Please vote “YES” to support the Darke County Park Levy this coming March. You may have read that this will give the Park District $1,306,000.00 a year. But it is important to break that number down. For homeowners in the county, you will pay between $1.60 (on a $100,000 home) and $3.20 (on a $200,000 home) per month, or 5-10 cents per day!

That is an incredible deal for Darke County citizens. Please visit the Facebook page “Citizens for Darke County Parks” and familiarize yourself with the issue, then vote YES on March 17!

Dr. Tom and Suzie Brown,

Greenville