Thank you to Beltone Hearing

Dear Editor,

At a time when people are trying to help one another through a national crisis, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Beltone Hearing.

My (now deceased) parents had many years of hearing problems. And they were always so pleased with Beltone’s service and quality of hearing aides.

Fifty years later their son, (me), inherited hearing problems. I have had very poor service through another “hearing company.” So, I sought help at Beltone. They spent hours correcting the hearing aid problems, even though it was not their product! My hearing aides have never worked better!

I was so impressed with their friendliness (and that includes the entire staff) and willingness to help. I just highly recommend them.

Sincerely,

Gene Cullers,

Greenville