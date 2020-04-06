BRC and the coronavirus

I was born in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School many years ago. I have spent the last 60 plus years pursuing my life goals which included many years working in foreign countries with marginalized and disadvantaged people in Asia, Africa and South America. Then one day I woke up and realized I had gotten old! It is extremely difficult to admit that you are getting old, and that the time had come to make difficult choices about where you would like to spend the final years of your life.

After looking at many alternatives in Ohio and elsewhere I chose to enter the Brethren Retirement Community Home in Greenville. I have now been in BRC almost one year and I can truly say it was one of the best decisions of my life.

The timing of my letter is not incidental. Covid-19 has impacted the lives of the residents of BRC dramatically in the last few months and it has been a difficult time for all the residents. I have had the time to reflect on my decision to live at BRC under one of the most trying times of my life, (and I have been through many) and it has validated my original decision. The administration and all of the staff have done a superb job during the coronavirus crises. They have been professional, caring, loving, kind and competent. They have put the needs of the residents first, even though they face dangers every day. I feel safe in saying that all the residents feel that they indeed are our HEROES!

We who live our lives at the BRC get up every day knowing that we are living in an extraordinary place that that is unchallenged in the caring way we are treated and cared for by the Staff of BRC! From the time the coronavirus began until today the staff has shown empathy and reassurance that we badly needed at this time of fear and uncertainty. Their kindnesses have no bounds and they have never been too busy to share a kind word and a smile with each of us.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BRC Administrators, and every single member of the wonderful staff for Caring and Sharing! To my fellow residents, I would like I would like to say thank you for the common bonds we share and for the many wonderful Friendships I am privileged to have.

Darke County is so blessed to have such a facility that gives such wonderful care to the elderly Loved Ones of so many our local citizens!

Respectfully yours,

George M. Marchal,

Greenville