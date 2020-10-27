To the Editor:

It is time for honest, responsible government in Columbus!

Ted Jones is running as a candidate for Ohio State Representative District 80.

Ted served in the United States Coast Guard, four years active duty and two years stand-by duty, putting service before self.

Ted exemplifies honesty, integrity, determination, respect, loyalty, compassion, and kindness. He will listen and he will be fair and impartial. Ted will take on fiscal responsibility and maintain and create jobs. He will be prudent in his decision-making. And he will keep his word. He will be your voice.

Ted wants to help those who live and work in our district to have a sense of hope and a bright future.

Please vote for Ted Jones for Ohio State Representative District 80.

— Prudence A. Schaefer

Troy