Regarding Ohio’s mask mandate ending

As we know, June 2 is an important date for all of us in Ohio because that’s when Ohio’s mask mandate and most other coronavirus-related state orders will be lifted.

While we’re just as thrilled as you are about this good news, we also recognize that this announcement does not apply to healthcare settings, including hospitals.

Per state and federal guidelines, all patients and visitors must continue to wear masks while inside Wayne HealthCare and our other medical offices.

This is for the continued protection of our patients, visitors, employees and community at large.

As more and more people are vaccinated, we are able to continue to relax our visitor restrictions. In fact, we recently updated our visitor policy, allowing for more visitors.

Finally, please know that like you, we too look forward to the day when mask mandates are no longer required in any setting.

Until then, we appreciate your support and understanding.

Thank You!

Wayne HealthCare

Greenville

Viewpoints expressed here are the work of the author(s). The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author(s).

