Jerrod Newland of Greenville named GWOC North softball coach of the year

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s Jerrod Newland was named the North Division softball coach of the year for the 2018 season by the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Newland led his team to a 26-6 overall record this season including a 14-1 mark in conference play, winning the GWOC North championship.

Greenville seniors Cassie Cromwell and Cassie Cromwell both were named first team all-GWOC for the 2018 softball season. They were two of 14 players in the conference to be named first team all-league.

Along with Cromwell and Grote, sophomore Caitlin Christman, sophomore Morgan Gilbert, sophomore Haleigh Mayo, sophomore Baylee Petry and junior Lani Shilt all were named first team all-American League.

Sophomore Zoe Pressnall and freshman Nyesha Wright made the American League’s second team.

Vandalia-Butler’s Lyndsey Achs was named the GWOC North softball player of the year.

Greenville won the GWOC North championship with a 14-1 league record, Troy finished second at 11-4, Butler was third at 10-5, Tippecanoe finished fourth at 8-7, Sidney was fifth at 6-9, and Piqua was sixth at 5-10.

Lyndsey Achs Butler IF Senior First team

Cassie Cromwell Greenville IF Senior First team

Madison DeGenaro Lebanon OF Senior First team

Kat Frank Lebanon P Junior First team

Sydney Grote Greenville OF Senior First team

Ashley Haas Miamisburg OF Senior First team

Emily Kepple Miamisburg C Senior First team

Cassy Lewis Northmont P Senior First team

Anna Mangen Northmont IF Senior First team

Logan Mueller Lebanon OF Sophomore First team

Molly Osborne Lebanon C Senior First team

DJ Shepherd Northmont OF Sophomore First team

Keira Teserovitch Fairmont P Senior First team

Ashley West Lebanon IF Junior First team

Lyndsey Achs Butler IF Senior First team

Brooke Aselage Tippecanoe IF Junior First team

Caitlin Christman Greenville P Sophomore First team

Cassie Cromwell Greenville IF Senior First team

Morgan Gilbert Greenville IF Sophomore First team

Sydney Grote Greenville OF Senior First team

Katie Henry Butler OF Senior First team

Megan Malott Troy OF Junior First team

Haleigh Mayo Greenville IF Sophomore First team

Caity Moody Xenia P Sophomore First team

Savannah Nelson Troy IF Senior First team

Baylee Petry Greenville IF Sophomore First team

Kearston Riley Troy C Senior First team

Lani Shilt Greenville OF Junior First team

Corinn Siefring Tippecanoe OF Freshman First team

Brooke Silcox Tippecanoe C Sophomore First team

Hallie Snyder Troy P Senior First team

Sydney Theobald Butler P Sophomore First team

Hailee Varvel Tippecanoe OF Senior First team

Morgan Wright Butler C Junior First team

Megan Allen Butler IF Sophomore Second team

Ashlyn Baker Fairborn C Sophomore Second team

Tia Bass Troy IF Sophomore Second team

Mariah Blankenship Piqua P Junior Second team

Morgan Carey Sidney OF Senior Second team

Riley Davis Fairborn OF Sophomore Second team

Kaitlyn Husic Tippecanoe IF Freshman Second team

Sarah Marion Piqua C Senior Second team

Korina Murphy Stebbins IF Junior Second team

Riley Oda West Carrollton IF Senior Second team

Bailey Oliver Xenia IF Junior Second team

Zoe Pressnall Greenville IF Sophomore Second team

Josie Rohlfs Troy IF Junior Second team

Kylee West Xenia OF Sophomore Second team

Hallie Westerbeck Sidney IF Junior Second team

Maddie White Sidney IF Senior Second team

Kendall Winn Fairborn IF Sophomore Second team

Nyesha Wright Greenville OF Freshman Second team

Hannah Anderson Piqua IF Sophomore Special mention

Kenzie Colbertson Fairborn IF Sophomore Special mention

Kelsie Coleman Fairborn IF Sophomore Special mention

Ella Furlong Troy IF Sophomore Special mention

Alexis Hicks Fairborn IF Sophomore Special mention

Morgan Huffman Xenia OF Sophomore Special mention

Amaya Mendenhall Stebbins C Junior Special mention

Paige Nadolny Troy IF Sophomore Special mention

Sydney Smith Xenia IF Junior Special mention

Amber White Butler IF Sophomore Special mention

Peyton Winand West Carrollton C Junior Special mention

Player of the year: Lyndsey Achs, Butler

Coach of the year: Jerrod Newland, Greenville

Player of the year: Caity Moody, Xenia

Coach of the year: John Miner, Xenia

Akshatha Bharadwaj Miamisburg IF Senior First team

Madison DeGenaro Lebanon OF Senior First team

Kat Frank Lebanon P Junior First team

Grace Gressly Lebanon IF Junior First team

Ashley Haas Miamisburg OF Senior First team

Madison Hartman Lebanon IF Senior First team

Emily Kepple Miamisburg C Senior First team

Cassy Lewis Northmont P Senior First team

Anna Mangen Northmont IF Senior First team

Logan Mueller Lebanon OF Sophomore First team

Molly Osborne Lebanon C Senior First team

Rachel Oxley Springboro C Senior First team

Sydney Pilgrim Centerville C Freshman First team

Anna Samborsky Centerville IF Junior First team

DJ Shepherd Northmont OF Sophomore First team

Hailey Spitler Fairmont P Senior First team

Keira Teserovitch Fairmont P Senior First team

Sophie Weber Springboro IF Junior First team

Ashley West Lebanon IF Junior First team

Emma Ball Lebanon DH Junior Second team

Marissa Bardonaro Northmont IF Senior Second team

Taylor Collins Springboro OF Sophomore Second team

Kayla Eskew Wayne OF Senior Second team

Tori Faulkner Miamisburg OF Senior Second team

Abbey Haas Miamisburg IF Sophomore Second team

Gabby Haugan Springboro IF Sophomore Second team

Rebecca Johnson Fairmont C Senior Second team

Kirsten McCleary Springfield C Junior Second team

Maddie Neibert Beavercreek IF Sophomore Second team

Ashleigh Riffle Lebanon IF Junior Second team

Samantha Ross Centerville IF Sophomore Second team

Hannah Seagraves Northmont P Junior Second team

Hilarie Spitler Fairmont P Sophomore Second team

Erin Teaney Miamisburg IF Senior Second team

Sydney Weaver Northmont IF Senior Second team

Caitlin Wilson Fairmont OF Junior Second team

Hannah Wright Miamisburg P Sophomore Second team

Courtney Black Wayne IF Senior Special mention

Kali Brickman Wayne P Sophomore Special mention

MacKenzie Frantz Miamisburg OF Senior Special mention

Taryn Freer Springfield IF Sophomore Special mention

Mackenzie Gross Wayne C Junior Special mention

Kassie Kelemen Northmont DH Junior Special mention

Alyssa Lewis Beavercreek IF Freshman Special mention

Sydney McGilton Northmont C Senior Special mention

Sarah Metcalfe Springboro OF Junior Special mention

Breanna Musick Wayne OF Senior Special mention

Natasha Price Beavercreek C Senior Special mention

Emma Schutter Centerville OF Freshman Special mention

Katie Thompson Fairmont IF Sophomore Special mention

Carly Westendorf Centerville OF Sophomore Special mention

Player of the year: Anna Samborsky, Centerville

Coach of the year: Mike Hennessy, Fairmont

Player of the year: Kat Frank, Lebanon

Coach of the year: Brian Kindell, Lebanon

