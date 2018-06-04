Jerrod Newland of Greenville named GWOC North softball coach of the year

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s Jerrod Newland was named the North Division softball coach of the year for the 2018 season by the Greater Western Ohio Conference.
Newland led his team to a 26-6 overall record this season including a 14-1 mark in conference play, winning the GWOC North championship.
Greenville seniors Cassie Cromwell and Cassie Cromwell both were named first team all-GWOC for the 2018 softball season. They were two of 14 players in the conference to be named first team all-league.
Along with Cromwell and Grote, sophomore Caitlin Christman, sophomore Morgan Gilbert, sophomore Haleigh Mayo, sophomore Baylee Petry and junior Lani Shilt all were named first team all-American League.
Sophomore Zoe Pressnall and freshman Nyesha Wright made the American League’s second team.
Vandalia-Butler’s Lyndsey Achs was named the GWOC North softball player of the year.
Greenville won the GWOC North championship with a 14-1 league record, Troy finished second at 11-4, Butler was third at 10-5, Tippecanoe finished fourth at 8-7, Sidney was fifth at 6-9, and Piqua was sixth at 5-10.
GWOC softball
All-conference team
Name School Position Grade Team
Lyndsey Achs Butler IF Senior First team
Cassie Cromwell Greenville IF Senior First team
Madison DeGenaro Lebanon OF Senior First team
Kat Frank Lebanon P Junior First team
Sydney Grote Greenville OF Senior First team
Ashley Haas Miamisburg OF Senior First team
Emily Kepple Miamisburg C Senior First team
Cassy Lewis Northmont P Senior First team
Anna Mangen Northmont IF Senior First team
Logan Mueller Lebanon OF Sophomore First team
Molly Osborne Lebanon C Senior First team
DJ Shepherd Northmont OF Sophomore First team
Keira Teserovitch Fairmont P Senior First team
Ashley West Lebanon IF Junior First team
American League team
Name School Position Grade Team
Lyndsey Achs Butler IF Senior First team
Brooke Aselage Tippecanoe IF Junior First team
Caitlin Christman Greenville P Sophomore First team
Cassie Cromwell Greenville IF Senior First team
Morgan Gilbert Greenville IF Sophomore First team
Sydney Grote Greenville OF Senior First team
Katie Henry Butler OF Senior First team
Megan Malott Troy OF Junior First team
Haleigh Mayo Greenville IF Sophomore First team
Caity Moody Xenia P Sophomore First team
Savannah Nelson Troy IF Senior First team
Baylee Petry Greenville IF Sophomore First team
Kearston Riley Troy C Senior First team
Lani Shilt Greenville OF Junior First team
Corinn Siefring Tippecanoe OF Freshman First team
Brooke Silcox Tippecanoe C Sophomore First team
Hallie Snyder Troy P Senior First team
Sydney Theobald Butler P Sophomore First team
Hailee Varvel Tippecanoe OF Senior First team
Morgan Wright Butler C Junior First team
Megan Allen Butler IF Sophomore Second team
Ashlyn Baker Fairborn C Sophomore Second team
Tia Bass Troy IF Sophomore Second team
Mariah Blankenship Piqua P Junior Second team
Morgan Carey Sidney OF Senior Second team
Riley Davis Fairborn OF Sophomore Second team
Kaitlyn Husic Tippecanoe IF Freshman Second team
Sarah Marion Piqua C Senior Second team
Korina Murphy Stebbins IF Junior Second team
Riley Oda West Carrollton IF Senior Second team
Bailey Oliver Xenia IF Junior Second team
Zoe Pressnall Greenville IF Sophomore Second team
Josie Rohlfs Troy IF Junior Second team
Kylee West Xenia OF Sophomore Second team
Hallie Westerbeck Sidney IF Junior Second team
Maddie White Sidney IF Senior Second team
Kendall Winn Fairborn IF Sophomore Second team
Nyesha Wright Greenville OF Freshman Second team
Hannah Anderson Piqua IF Sophomore Special mention
Kenzie Colbertson Fairborn IF Sophomore Special mention
Kelsie Coleman Fairborn IF Sophomore Special mention
Ella Furlong Troy IF Sophomore Special mention
Alexis Hicks Fairborn IF Sophomore Special mention
Morgan Huffman Xenia OF Sophomore Special mention
Amaya Mendenhall Stebbins C Junior Special mention
Paige Nadolny Troy IF Sophomore Special mention
Sydney Smith Xenia IF Junior Special mention
Amber White Butler IF Sophomore Special mention
Peyton Winand West Carrollton C Junior Special mention
North Division awards
Player of the year: Lyndsey Achs, Butler
Coach of the year: Jerrod Newland, Greenville
South Division awards
Player of the year: Caity Moody, Xenia
Coach of the year: John Miner, Xenia
National League team
Name School Position Grade Team
Akshatha Bharadwaj Miamisburg IF Senior First team
Madison DeGenaro Lebanon OF Senior First team
Kat Frank Lebanon P Junior First team
Grace Gressly Lebanon IF Junior First team
Ashley Haas Miamisburg OF Senior First team
Madison Hartman Lebanon IF Senior First team
Emily Kepple Miamisburg C Senior First team
Cassy Lewis Northmont P Senior First team
Anna Mangen Northmont IF Senior First team
Logan Mueller Lebanon OF Sophomore First team
Molly Osborne Lebanon C Senior First team
Rachel Oxley Springboro C Senior First team
Sydney Pilgrim Centerville C Freshman First team
Anna Samborsky Centerville IF Junior First team
DJ Shepherd Northmont OF Sophomore First team
Hailey Spitler Fairmont P Senior First team
Keira Teserovitch Fairmont P Senior First team
Sophie Weber Springboro IF Junior First team
Ashley West Lebanon IF Junior First team
Emma Ball Lebanon DH Junior Second team
Marissa Bardonaro Northmont IF Senior Second team
Taylor Collins Springboro OF Sophomore Second team
Kayla Eskew Wayne OF Senior Second team
Tori Faulkner Miamisburg OF Senior Second team
Abbey Haas Miamisburg IF Sophomore Second team
Gabby Haugan Springboro IF Sophomore Second team
Rebecca Johnson Fairmont C Senior Second team
Kirsten McCleary Springfield C Junior Second team
Maddie Neibert Beavercreek IF Sophomore Second team
Ashleigh Riffle Lebanon IF Junior Second team
Samantha Ross Centerville IF Sophomore Second team
Hannah Seagraves Northmont P Junior Second team
Hilarie Spitler Fairmont P Sophomore Second team
Erin Teaney Miamisburg IF Senior Second team
Sydney Weaver Northmont IF Senior Second team
Caitlin Wilson Fairmont OF Junior Second team
Hannah Wright Miamisburg P Sophomore Second team
Courtney Black Wayne IF Senior Special mention
Kali Brickman Wayne P Sophomore Special mention
MacKenzie Frantz Miamisburg OF Senior Special mention
Taryn Freer Springfield IF Sophomore Special mention
Mackenzie Gross Wayne C Junior Special mention
Kassie Kelemen Northmont DH Junior Special mention
Alyssa Lewis Beavercreek IF Freshman Special mention
Sydney McGilton Northmont C Senior Special mention
Sarah Metcalfe Springboro OF Junior Special mention
Breanna Musick Wayne OF Senior Special mention
Natasha Price Beavercreek C Senior Special mention
Emma Schutter Centerville OF Freshman Special mention
Katie Thompson Fairmont IF Sophomore Special mention
Carly Westendorf Centerville OF Sophomore Special mention
East Division awards
Player of the year: Anna Samborsky, Centerville
Coach of the year: Mike Hennessy, Fairmont
West Division awards
Player of the year: Kat Frank, Lebanon
Coach of the year: Brian Kindell, Lebanon
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU