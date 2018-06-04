Greenville baseball player Landon Eldridge named 1st team all-American League by GWOC

GREENVILLE – Greenville junior Landon Eldridge was named first team all-American League for the 2018 baseball season by the Greater Western Ohio Conference.
Green Wave senior Kyle Mills, junior Ethan Saylor and sophomore Marcus Wood each were named second team all-American League.
Sophomore Tyler Beyke and senior Owen Paulus made the American League special mention team.
Tippecanoe’s Zach Losey was named the GWOC North baseball player of the year while Troy’s Ty Welker was named the GWOC North baseball coach of the year.
Tippecanoe and Troy tied atop the GWOC North standings with identical 13-2 records, Vandalia-Butler was third at 11-4, Greenville finished fourth at 8-7, Sidney was fifth at 7-8, and Piqua was sixth at 6-9.
GWOC baseball
All-conference team
Name School Position Grade Team
Jacob Adams Troy DH Junior First team
Will Coleman Fairborn IF Senior First team
Morgan Colopy Centerville OF Junior First team
Brandon DeWitt Beavercreek P Senior First team
AJ Fritz Lebanon IF Senior First team
Dolen Fults Butler IF Senior First team
Derek Hite Piqua IF Senior First team
Nick Hoffmann Centerville P Junior First team
Zach Losey Tippecanoe P Senior First team
Jake Maloney Beavercreek OF Senior First team
Josh Riebe Tippecanoe IF Senior First team
Cameron Rountree Springboro C Senior First team
Cole Stephens Northmont IF Senior First team
Jon Yerkins Miamisburg OF Junior First team
American League team
Name School Position Grade Team
Jacob Adams Troy DH Junior First team
Clay Barhorst Tippecanoe OF Senior First team
Cole Barhorst Tippecanoe C Senior First team
Cole Brogan Troy P Junior First team
Will Coleman Fairborn IF Senior First team
Jacob DeMoss Butler OF Senior First team
Landon Eldridge Greenville OF Junior First team
Brandon Emery Troy IF Senior First team
Ayden Evans Xenia IF Freshman First team
Dolen Fults Butler IF Senior First team
Derek Hite Piqua IF Senior First team
Kahlil Lettice Fairborn IF Junior First team
Zach Losey Tippecanoe P Senior First team
Noah Martin West Carrollton IF Junior First team
Mason McClurg Tippecanoe OF Senior First team
Miles McClurg Tippecanoe IF Senior First team
Braedon Norman Butler P Junior First team
Josh Riebe Tippecanoe IF Senior First team
Preston Tofstad Butler P Senior First team
Keiran Williams Troy C Senior First team
Cade Beam Tippecanoe IF Sophomore Second team
Matt Bigley Troy IF Junior Second team
Logan Bilbrey Xenia IF Senior Second team
Seth Clayton Tippecanoe P Senior Second team
Cory Cotrell Piqua OF Senior Second team
Jake Daniel Troy IF Senior Second team
Austin Davis Piqua IF Senior Second team
Wade Ferrence Xenia OF Senior Second team
Tyler Hunt West Carrollton OF Senior Second team
Austin Kendall Troy IF Junior Second team
Spencer Lavey Piqua IF Senior Second team
Derek McDonagh Troy P Senior Second team
Kyle Mills Greenville IF Senior Second team
Kyle Noble Sidney IF Senior Second team
Karter Peck Butler OF Junior Second team
Ryan Quick Butler P Senior Second team
Ethan Saylor Greenville C Junior Second team
Boston Smith Butler C Freshman Second team
Marcus Wood Greenville OF Sophomore Second team
Tyler Beyke Greenville IF Sophomore Special mention
AJ Brussell Sidney P Special mention
Kenten Egbert Tippecanoe P Junior Special mention
Owen Holland Stebbins P Senior Special mention
Logan Livesay Stebbins IF Senior Special mention
Owen Paulus Greenville P Senior Special mention
Dylan Smith Sidney P Senior Special mention
Zane Walker Sidney P Senior Special mention
Hunter Warner Fairborn IF Freshman Special mention
Jalen Watson Trotwood-Madison IF Senior Special mention
Tyler Wilcox Trotwood-Madison IF Junior Special mention
North Division awards
Player of the year: Zach Losey, Tippecanoe
Coach of the year: Ty Welker, Troy
South Division awards
Player of the year: Will Coleman, Fairborn
Coach of the year: Barry Claus, Xenia
National League team
Name School Position Grade Team
Kevin Baugh Wayne IF Senior First team
Adam Beninelli Northmont IF Senior First team
Aaron Burns Miamisburg C Senior First team
Morgan Colopy Centerville OF Junior First team
Brandon DeWitt Beavercreek P Senior First team
AJ Fritz Lebanon IF Senior First team
Nick Hoffmann Centerville P Junior First team
Tyler Kean Springboro P Junior First team
Jared Lieberman Centerville P Junior First team
Jake Maloney Beavercreek OF Senior First team
Cole Perduk Lebanon C Senior First team
Grant Reeve Beavercreek IF Junior First team
Cameron Rountree Springboro C Senior First team
Tyler Shaneyfelt Fairmont OF Sophomore First team
Cole Stephens Northmont IF Senior First team
Dylan Wudke Miamisburg IF Junior First team
Jon Yerkins Miamisburg OF Junior First team
Clay Cash Beavercreek IF Sophomore Second team
Caden Cronebach Northmont OF Senior Second team
Jake D’Amico Springboro IF Junior Second team
Jacob Feltner Fairmont C Sophomore Second team
Jevin Green Springfield OF Senior Second team
Duncan Hall Miamisburg P Junior Second team
Tyler Inloes Lebanon IF Senior Second team
Thomas Jenkins Centerville IF Junior Second team
Jason Kohr Northmont P Junior Second team
Nate McGlothin Springfield P Senior Second team
Bryce Neuse Beavercreek IF Senior Second team
Riley Poulton Centerville C Senior Second team
Ryan Pullins Northmont IF Senior Second team
Jesse Reliford Fairmont OF Junior Second team
Joey Riedel Beavercreek C Senior Second team
Mitch Sumner Beavercreek OF Junior Second team
Calvin Walters Springboro OF Junior Second team
Tyler Wynkoop Wayne P Senior Second team
Ben Barber Springboro IF Sophomore Special mention
Josh Collins Springboro P Sophomore Special mention
Jacob Duncan Wayne P Senior Special mention
Bryce Haberthier Springboro IF Senior Special mention
Dane Hall Miamisburg IF Freshman Special mention
Garrett McGough Northmont OF Senior Special mention
Joey Pryor Northmont OF Senior Special mention
Trevor Richman Lebanon OF Junior Special mention
Trevor Richmond Lebanon P Special mention
Dylan Salyers Beavercreek IF Junior Special mention
Ryan Stahl Centerville IF Sophomore Special mention
Payton Standifer Springboro OF Senior Special mention
Ethan Tedder Beavercreek P Sophomore Special mention
Spencer Virtue Springboro IF Junior Special mention
East Division awards
Player of the year: Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek
Coach of the year: Brandon Long, Beavercreek
West Division awards
Player of the year: Cameron Rountree, Springboro
Coach of the year: Mark Pelfrey, Springboro
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
