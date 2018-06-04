Greenville baseball player Landon Eldridge named 1st team all-American League by GWOC

GREENVILLE – Greenville junior Landon Eldridge was named first team all-American League for the 2018 baseball season by the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Green Wave senior Kyle Mills, junior Ethan Saylor and sophomore Marcus Wood each were named second team all-American League.

Sophomore Tyler Beyke and senior Owen Paulus made the American League special mention team.

Tippecanoe’s Zach Losey was named the GWOC North baseball player of the year while Troy’s Ty Welker was named the GWOC North baseball coach of the year.

Tippecanoe and Troy tied atop the GWOC North standings with identical 13-2 records, Vandalia-Butler was third at 11-4, Greenville finished fourth at 8-7, Sidney was fifth at 7-8, and Piqua was sixth at 6-9.

GWOC baseball

All-conference team

Jacob Adams Troy DH Junior First team

Will Coleman Fairborn IF Senior First team

Morgan Colopy Centerville OF Junior First team

Brandon DeWitt Beavercreek P Senior First team

AJ Fritz Lebanon IF Senior First team

Dolen Fults Butler IF Senior First team

Derek Hite Piqua IF Senior First team

Nick Hoffmann Centerville P Junior First team

Zach Losey Tippecanoe P Senior First team

Jake Maloney Beavercreek OF Senior First team

Josh Riebe Tippecanoe IF Senior First team

Cameron Rountree Springboro C Senior First team

Cole Stephens Northmont IF Senior First team

Jon Yerkins Miamisburg OF Junior First team

American League team

Clay Barhorst Tippecanoe OF Senior First team

Cole Barhorst Tippecanoe C Senior First team

Cole Brogan Troy P Junior First team

Jacob DeMoss Butler OF Senior First team

Landon Eldridge Greenville OF Junior First team

Brandon Emery Troy IF Senior First team

Ayden Evans Xenia IF Freshman First team

Kahlil Lettice Fairborn IF Junior First team

Noah Martin West Carrollton IF Junior First team

Mason McClurg Tippecanoe OF Senior First team

Miles McClurg Tippecanoe IF Senior First team

Braedon Norman Butler P Junior First team

Preston Tofstad Butler P Senior First team

Keiran Williams Troy C Senior First team

Cade Beam Tippecanoe IF Sophomore Second team

Matt Bigley Troy IF Junior Second team

Logan Bilbrey Xenia IF Senior Second team

Seth Clayton Tippecanoe P Senior Second team

Cory Cotrell Piqua OF Senior Second team

Jake Daniel Troy IF Senior Second team

Austin Davis Piqua IF Senior Second team

Wade Ferrence Xenia OF Senior Second team

Tyler Hunt West Carrollton OF Senior Second team

Austin Kendall Troy IF Junior Second team

Spencer Lavey Piqua IF Senior Second team

Derek McDonagh Troy P Senior Second team

Kyle Mills Greenville IF Senior Second team

Kyle Noble Sidney IF Senior Second team

Karter Peck Butler OF Junior Second team

Ryan Quick Butler P Senior Second team

Ethan Saylor Greenville C Junior Second team

Boston Smith Butler C Freshman Second team

Marcus Wood Greenville OF Sophomore Second team

Tyler Beyke Greenville IF Sophomore Special mention

AJ Brussell Sidney P Special mention

Kenten Egbert Tippecanoe P Junior Special mention

Owen Holland Stebbins P Senior Special mention

Logan Livesay Stebbins IF Senior Special mention

Owen Paulus Greenville P Senior Special mention

Dylan Smith Sidney P Senior Special mention

Zane Walker Sidney P Senior Special mention

Hunter Warner Fairborn IF Freshman Special mention

Jalen Watson Trotwood-Madison IF Senior Special mention

Tyler Wilcox Trotwood-Madison IF Junior Special mention

North Division awards

Player of the year: Zach Losey, Tippecanoe

Coach of the year: Ty Welker, Troy

South Division awards

Player of the year: Will Coleman, Fairborn

Coach of the year: Barry Claus, Xenia

National League team

Kevin Baugh Wayne IF Senior First team

Adam Beninelli Northmont IF Senior First team

Aaron Burns Miamisburg C Senior First team

Morgan Colopy Centerville OF Junior First team

Brandon DeWitt Beavercreek P Senior First team

AJ Fritz Lebanon IF Senior First team

Nick Hoffmann Centerville P Junior First team

Tyler Kean Springboro P Junior First team

Jared Lieberman Centerville P Junior First team

Jake Maloney Beavercreek OF Senior First team

Cole Perduk Lebanon C Senior First team

Grant Reeve Beavercreek IF Junior First team

Cameron Rountree Springboro C Senior First team

Tyler Shaneyfelt Fairmont OF Sophomore First team

Cole Stephens Northmont IF Senior First team

Dylan Wudke Miamisburg IF Junior First team

Jon Yerkins Miamisburg OF Junior First team

Clay Cash Beavercreek IF Sophomore Second team

Caden Cronebach Northmont OF Senior Second team

Jake D’Amico Springboro IF Junior Second team

Jacob Feltner Fairmont C Sophomore Second team

Jevin Green Springfield OF Senior Second team

Duncan Hall Miamisburg P Junior Second team

Tyler Inloes Lebanon IF Senior Second team

Thomas Jenkins Centerville IF Junior Second team

Jason Kohr Northmont P Junior Second team

Nate McGlothin Springfield P Senior Second team

Bryce Neuse Beavercreek IF Senior Second team

Riley Poulton Centerville C Senior Second team

Ryan Pullins Northmont IF Senior Second team

Jesse Reliford Fairmont OF Junior Second team

Joey Riedel Beavercreek C Senior Second team

Mitch Sumner Beavercreek OF Junior Second team

Calvin Walters Springboro OF Junior Second team

Tyler Wynkoop Wayne P Senior Second team

Ben Barber Springboro IF Sophomore Special mention

Josh Collins Springboro P Sophomore Special mention

Jacob Duncan Wayne P Senior Special mention

Bryce Haberthier Springboro IF Senior Special mention

Dane Hall Miamisburg IF Freshman Special mention

Garrett McGough Northmont OF Senior Special mention

Joey Pryor Northmont OF Senior Special mention

Trevor Richman Lebanon OF Junior Special mention

Trevor Richmond Lebanon P Special mention

Dylan Salyers Beavercreek IF Junior Special mention

Ryan Stahl Centerville IF Sophomore Special mention

Payton Standifer Springboro OF Senior Special mention

Ethan Tedder Beavercreek P Sophomore Special mention

Spencer Virtue Springboro IF Junior Special mention

East Division awards

Player of the year: Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek

Coach of the year: Brandon Long, Beavercreek

West Division awards

Player of the year: Cameron Rountree, Springboro

Coach of the year: Mark Pelfrey, Springboro

