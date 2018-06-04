Greenville boys tennis players Aaron Lobenstein, Max Onkst earn 1st team honors from GWOC

GREENVILLE – Greenville seniors Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst were named first team all-American League as a doubles pair for the 2018 boys tennis season by the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Greenville sophomore Branson Leigeber was named second team all-American League as a singles player.

Sophomore Josh Galloway and junior Bryan Day made the American League special mention team as a doubles pair.

Troy’s Shane Essick was named the GWOC North boys tennis player of the year, and Troy’s Mark Goldner was named the GWOC North boys tennis coach of the year.

Troy won the GWOC North championship with a 10-0 league record, Sidney and Tippecanoe tied for second at 8-2, Greenville and Vandalia-Butler tied for fourth at 7-3, and Piqua finished sixth at 0-10.

GWOC boys tennis

All-conference team

Name Grade School Play Team

Joshua Giambattista Senior Centerville Singles First team

Curtis Guthrie Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team

Vinodh Enukonda Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team

Ryan Murphy Senior Centerville Doubles First team

Samith Venkatesh Senior Centerville Doubles First team

Murad Nawaz Junior Fairmont Singles First team

Austin Staiger Sophomore Beavercreek Singles First team

American League team

Name Grade School Play Team

Colin Achterberg Junior Tippecanoe Singles First team

Prem Dev Sophomore Sidney Singles First team

Shane Essick Senior Troy Singles First team

Jackson Goodall Sophomore Troy Doubles First team

Nathan Kleptz Sophomore Troy Doubles First team

Brandon Kreger Sophomore Butler Singles First team

Aaron Lobenstein Senior Greenville Doubles First team

Max Onkst Senior Greenville Doubles First team

Anoop Patel Senior Troy Doubles First team

John Wehrkamp Senior Troy Doubles First team

Elijah Sadler Senior Troy Singles First team

Logan Searcy Senior Sidney Doubles First team

Michael Ferree Senior Sidney Doubles First team

Daichi Urata Senior Sidney Singles First team

Ross Fike Senior Butler Doubles Second team

Leland Skapik Senior Butler Doubles Second team

Keijuan Foster Senior Trotwood-Madison Doubles Second team

Zion Moss Sophomore Trotwood-Madison Doubles Second team

Sean Hatke Senior Piqua Singles Second team

Evan Hill Senior Tippecanoe Doubles Second team

Levi Berning Junior Tippecanoe Doubles Second team

Branson Leigeber Sophomore Greenville Singles Second team

Troy Luken Senior Butler Singles Second team

Andrew Magoteaux Senior Troy Singles Second team

Hugo Mark Junior Tippecanoe Singles Second team

Jersain Brux Junior Sidney Doubles Special mention

Nobel Zhou Sophomore Sidney Doubles Special mention

Houston Fine Junior West Carrollton Singles Special mention

Josh Galloway Sophomore Greenville Doubles Special mention

Bryan Day Junior Greenville Doubles Special mention

Chris Jones Sophomore Xenia Doubles Special mention

Luke Wright Sophomore Xenia Doubles Special mention

Mei Lin Kuttila Senior Fairborn Singles Special mention

Akansh Mani Freshman Sidney Singles Special mention

Christopher Nichols Freshman Tippecanoe Singles Special mention

Hawkins Parker Freshman Stebbins Doubles Special mention

Dillon Welch Senior Stebbins Doubles Special mention

Jonny Shampton Senior Xenia Singles Special mention

David Shininger Sophomore Tippecanoe Doubles Special mention

Jack Thompson Freshman Tippecanoe Doubles Special mention

Caleb Smith Junior Fairborn Singles Special mention

Jalen Willis Senior Stebbins Doubles Special mention

Kyle Kletschka Junior Stebbins Doubles Special mention

Tremain Zachary Sophomore Trotwood-Madison Singles Special mention

North Division awards

Player of the year: Shane Essick, Troy

Coach of the year: Mark Goldner, Troy

South Division awards

Coach of the year: Joe Haupt, Trotwood-Madison

National League team

Name School Position Grade Team

Cameron Daniel Senior Northmont Singles First team

Joshua Giambattista Senior Centerville Singles First team

Curtis Guthrie Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team

Vinodh Enukonda Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team

Rohan Krishnan Senior Springboro Doubles First team

Nick Mitchell Sophomore Springboro Doubles First team

Ryan Murphy Senior Centerville Doubles First team

Samith Venkatesh Senior Centerville Doubles First team

Murad Nawaz Junior Fairmont Singles First team

Alex Riess Senior Beavercreek Singles First team

Felix Sasse Junior Miamisburg Singles First team

Austin Staiger Sophomore Beavercreek Singles First team

Rishi Appalaneni Junior Centerville Singles Second team

Aman Dhingra Senior Springfield Singles Second team

Kareem Ghumraw Senior Miamisburg Doubles Second team

Trey Singleton Senior Miamisburg Doubles Second team

Tyler Juhasz Sophomore Fairmont Singles Second team

Heidi Orloff Sophomore Beavercreek Singles Second team

Will Owen Freshman Centerville Doubles Second team

Dhruv Gollamudi Junior Centerville Doubles Second team

Grant Smith Junior Centerville Singles Second team

Sasha Babic Junior Fairmont Singles Special mention

Matthew Correll Freshman Northmont Singles Special mention

Ethan Cundiff Sophomore Springfield Singles Special mention

Logan Gill Wayne Doubles Special mention

Jerico Corneja Wayne Doubles Special mention

Josh Newberg Lebanon Doubles Special mention

Constantine Stroplos Lebanon Doubles Special mention

Michael Raj Freshman Miamisburg Singles Special mention

Andrew Rhoden Senior Springboro Singles Special mention

East Division awards

Player of the year: Murad Nawaz, Fairmont

Coach of the year: Scott Long, Centerville

West Division awards

Coach of the year: Sean Ridley, Miamisburg

