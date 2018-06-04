Greenville boys tennis players Aaron Lobenstein, Max Onkst earn 1st team honors from GWOC

GREENVILLE – Greenville seniors Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst were named first team all-American League as a doubles pair for the 2018 boys tennis season by the Greater Western Ohio Conference.
Greenville sophomore Branson Leigeber was named second team all-American League as a singles player.
Sophomore Josh Galloway and junior Bryan Day made the American League special mention team as a doubles pair.
Troy’s Shane Essick was named the GWOC North boys tennis player of the year, and Troy’s Mark Goldner was named the GWOC North boys tennis coach of the year.
Troy won the GWOC North championship with a 10-0 league record, Sidney and Tippecanoe tied for second at 8-2, Greenville and Vandalia-Butler tied for fourth at 7-3, and Piqua finished sixth at 0-10.
GWOC boys tennis
All-conference team
Name Grade School Play Team
Joshua Giambattista Senior Centerville Singles First team
Curtis Guthrie Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team
Vinodh Enukonda Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team
Ryan Murphy Senior Centerville Doubles First team
Samith Venkatesh Senior Centerville Doubles First team
Murad Nawaz Junior Fairmont Singles First team
Austin Staiger Sophomore Beavercreek Singles First team
American League team
Name Grade School Play Team
Colin Achterberg Junior Tippecanoe Singles First team
Prem Dev Sophomore Sidney Singles First team
Shane Essick Senior Troy Singles First team
Jackson Goodall Sophomore Troy Doubles First team
Nathan Kleptz Sophomore Troy Doubles First team
Brandon Kreger Sophomore Butler Singles First team
Aaron Lobenstein Senior Greenville Doubles First team
Max Onkst Senior Greenville Doubles First team
Anoop Patel Senior Troy Doubles First team
John Wehrkamp Senior Troy Doubles First team
Elijah Sadler Senior Troy Singles First team
Logan Searcy Senior Sidney Doubles First team
Michael Ferree Senior Sidney Doubles First team
Daichi Urata Senior Sidney Singles First team
Ross Fike Senior Butler Doubles Second team
Leland Skapik Senior Butler Doubles Second team
Keijuan Foster Senior Trotwood-Madison Doubles Second team
Zion Moss Sophomore Trotwood-Madison Doubles Second team
Sean Hatke Senior Piqua Singles Second team
Evan Hill Senior Tippecanoe Doubles Second team
Levi Berning Junior Tippecanoe Doubles Second team
Branson Leigeber Sophomore Greenville Singles Second team
Troy Luken Senior Butler Singles Second team
Andrew Magoteaux Senior Troy Singles Second team
Hugo Mark Junior Tippecanoe Singles Second team
Jersain Brux Junior Sidney Doubles Special mention
Nobel Zhou Sophomore Sidney Doubles Special mention
Houston Fine Junior West Carrollton Singles Special mention
Josh Galloway Sophomore Greenville Doubles Special mention
Bryan Day Junior Greenville Doubles Special mention
Chris Jones Sophomore Xenia Doubles Special mention
Luke Wright Sophomore Xenia Doubles Special mention
Mei Lin Kuttila Senior Fairborn Singles Special mention
Akansh Mani Freshman Sidney Singles Special mention
Christopher Nichols Freshman Tippecanoe Singles Special mention
Hawkins Parker Freshman Stebbins Doubles Special mention
Dillon Welch Senior Stebbins Doubles Special mention
Jonny Shampton Senior Xenia Singles Special mention
David Shininger Sophomore Tippecanoe Doubles Special mention
Jack Thompson Freshman Tippecanoe Doubles Special mention
Caleb Smith Junior Fairborn Singles Special mention
Jalen Willis Senior Stebbins Doubles Special mention
Kyle Kletschka Junior Stebbins Doubles Special mention
Tremain Zachary Sophomore Trotwood-Madison Singles Special mention
North Division awards
Player of the year: Shane Essick, Troy
Coach of the year: Mark Goldner, Troy
South Division awards
Coach of the year: Joe Haupt, Trotwood-Madison
National League team
Name School Position Grade Team
Cameron Daniel Senior Northmont Singles First team
Joshua Giambattista Senior Centerville Singles First team
Curtis Guthrie Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team
Vinodh Enukonda Senior Beavercreek Doubles First team
Rohan Krishnan Senior Springboro Doubles First team
Nick Mitchell Sophomore Springboro Doubles First team
Ryan Murphy Senior Centerville Doubles First team
Samith Venkatesh Senior Centerville Doubles First team
Murad Nawaz Junior Fairmont Singles First team
Alex Riess Senior Beavercreek Singles First team
Felix Sasse Junior Miamisburg Singles First team
Austin Staiger Sophomore Beavercreek Singles First team
Rishi Appalaneni Junior Centerville Singles Second team
Aman Dhingra Senior Springfield Singles Second team
Kareem Ghumraw Senior Miamisburg Doubles Second team
Trey Singleton Senior Miamisburg Doubles Second team
Tyler Juhasz Sophomore Fairmont Singles Second team
Heidi Orloff Sophomore Beavercreek Singles Second team
Will Owen Freshman Centerville Doubles Second team
Dhruv Gollamudi Junior Centerville Doubles Second team
Grant Smith Junior Centerville Singles Second team
Sasha Babic Junior Fairmont Singles Special mention
Matthew Correll Freshman Northmont Singles Special mention
Ethan Cundiff Sophomore Springfield Singles Special mention
Logan Gill Wayne Doubles Special mention
Jerico Corneja Wayne Doubles Special mention
Josh Newberg Lebanon Doubles Special mention
Constantine Stroplos Lebanon Doubles Special mention
Michael Raj Freshman Miamisburg Singles Special mention
Andrew Rhoden Senior Springboro Singles Special mention
East Division awards
Player of the year: Murad Nawaz, Fairmont
Coach of the year: Scott Long, Centerville
West Division awards
Coach of the year: Sean Ridley, Miamisburg
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU