Bradford freshman Skipp Miller named CCC softball player of the year

DARKE COUNTY – Bradford freshman Skipp Miller has been named the Cross County Conference softball player of the year by the conference.
Miller had a .549 batting average and a 0.77 ERA for Bradford, which advanced all the way to the final four of the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament.
Along with Miller, Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Arcanum’s Gracie Garno, Arcanum’s Elle Siculan, Bradford’s Chelsea Gill, Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris and Mississinawa Valley’s Paxton Scholl were named first team all-CCC.
Ansonia’s Sarah Rhoades, Arcanum’s Sydney Artz, Arcanum’s Kaylee Wilcox, Bradford’s Bianca Keener, Franklin Monroe’s Kinsey Goins and Tri-Village’s Kloey Murphey were named second team all-conference.
Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn¸ Arcanum’s Macey Hartman, Bradford’s Bailey Wysong, Franklin Monroe’s Belle Cable, Mississinawa Valley’s Taylor Collins and Tri-Village’s Breeann Lipps made the CCC’s special mention team.
Newton’s Mark Gibson was named the CCC softball coach of the year.
Newton won the CCC championship with an 11-1 league record. Arcanum, Bradford and Tri-County North tied for second at 10-2 while Franklin Monroe finished fifth with an 8-4 record.
Covington and National Trail tied for sixth in the league standings with 7-5 records, and Ansonia finished eighth at 5-7. Bethel, Miami East and Tri-Village tied for ninth at 3-9. Mississinawa Valley finished 12th at 1-11 while Twin Valley South finished 13th at 0-12.
All-CCC softball
First team
Trinity Henderson, Ansonia
Gracie Garno, Arcanum
Elle Siculan, Arcanum
Chelsea Gill, Bradford
Skip Miller, Bradford
Sarah Hubbard, Covington
Makenzie Long, Covington
Kennedy Morris, Franklin Monroe
Sam Urban, Miami East
Paxton Scholl, Mississinawa Valley
Ariel Lee, National Trail
Kylee Fisher, Newton
Kristen Rappold, Newton
Riley Cruse, Tri-County North
Sidney Jackson, Tri-County North
Player of the year: Skipp Miller, Bradford
Coach of the year: Mark Gibson, Newton
Second team
Sarah Rhoades, Ansonia
Sydney Artz, Arcanum
Kaylee Wilcox, Arcanum
Grace Anthony, Bethel
Liv Reittinger, Bethel
Bianca Keener, Bradford
Makenna Gostomsky, Covington
Kinsey Goins, Franklin Monroe
Bobbi Jean Grimes, National Trail
Baily Chaney, Newton
Ashlyn Deeter, Newton
Taylor Green, Tri-County North
Kaitlin Heindl, Tri-County North
Kloey Murphey, Tri-Village
Kelsie Shafer, Twin Valley South
Special mention team
Lexi Shinn, Ansonia
Macey Hartman, Arcanum
Madie Casto, Bethel
Bailey Wysong, Bradford
Morgan Studebaker, Covington
Belle Cable, Franklin Monroe
Emily Adkins, Miami East
Taylor Collins, Mississinawa Valley
Davlyn Werner, National Trail
Mallory Dunlevy, Newton
Hailey Stupp, Tri-County North
Breeann Lipps, Tri-Village
Haley Cooke, Twin Valley South
