Bradford freshman Skipp Miller named CCC softball player of the year

DARKE COUNTY – Bradford freshman Skipp Miller has been named the Cross County Conference softball player of the year by the conference.

Miller had a .549 batting average and a 0.77 ERA for Bradford, which advanced all the way to the final four of the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament.

Along with Miller, Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Arcanum’s Gracie Garno, Arcanum’s Elle Siculan, Bradford’s Chelsea Gill, Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris and Mississinawa Valley’s Paxton Scholl were named first team all-CCC.

Ansonia’s Sarah Rhoades, Arcanum’s Sydney Artz, Arcanum’s Kaylee Wilcox, Bradford’s Bianca Keener, Franklin Monroe’s Kinsey Goins and Tri-Village’s Kloey Murphey were named second team all-conference.

Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn¸ Arcanum’s Macey Hartman, Bradford’s Bailey Wysong, Franklin Monroe’s Belle Cable, Mississinawa Valley’s Taylor Collins and Tri-Village’s Breeann Lipps made the CCC’s special mention team.

Newton’s Mark Gibson was named the CCC softball coach of the year.

Newton won the CCC championship with an 11-1 league record. Arcanum, Bradford and Tri-County North tied for second at 10-2 while Franklin Monroe finished fifth with an 8-4 record.

Covington and National Trail tied for sixth in the league standings with 7-5 records, and Ansonia finished eighth at 5-7. Bethel, Miami East and Tri-Village tied for ninth at 3-9. Mississinawa Valley finished 12th at 1-11 while Twin Valley South finished 13th at 0-12.

All-CCC softball

First team

Trinity Henderson, Ansonia

Gracie Garno, Arcanum

Elle Siculan, Arcanum

Chelsea Gill, Bradford

Skip Miller, Bradford

Sarah Hubbard, Covington

Makenzie Long, Covington

Kennedy Morris, Franklin Monroe

Sam Urban, Miami East

Paxton Scholl, Mississinawa Valley

Ariel Lee, National Trail

Kylee Fisher, Newton

Kristen Rappold, Newton

Riley Cruse, Tri-County North

Sidney Jackson, Tri-County North

Player of the year: Skipp Miller, Bradford

Coach of the year: Mark Gibson, Newton

Second team

Sarah Rhoades, Ansonia

Sydney Artz, Arcanum

Kaylee Wilcox, Arcanum

Grace Anthony, Bethel

Liv Reittinger, Bethel

Bianca Keener, Bradford

Makenna Gostomsky, Covington

Kinsey Goins, Franklin Monroe

Bobbi Jean Grimes, National Trail

Baily Chaney, Newton

Ashlyn Deeter, Newton

Taylor Green, Tri-County North

Kaitlin Heindl, Tri-County North

Kloey Murphey, Tri-Village

Kelsie Shafer, Twin Valley South

Special mention team

Lexi Shinn, Ansonia

Macey Hartman, Arcanum

Madie Casto, Bethel

Bailey Wysong, Bradford

Morgan Studebaker, Covington

Belle Cable, Franklin Monroe

Emily Adkins, Miami East

Taylor Collins, Mississinawa Valley

Davlyn Werner, National Trail

Mallory Dunlevy, Newton

Hailey Stupp, Tri-County North

Breeann Lipps, Tri-Village

Haley Cooke, Twin Valley South

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

