5 Darke County baseball players named 1st team all-CCC

DARKE COUNTY – Five Darke County baseball players were named first team all-Cross County Conference by the league for the 2018 season.

Arcanum’s Cory Ross, Bradford’s Andy Branson, Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable, Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins and Tri-Village’s Jared Buckley each were named first team all-CCC.

Ansonia’s Tyler Neal, Arcanum’s Evan Atchley, Arcanum’s Wade Meeks¸ Bradford’s Clay Layman¸ Franklin Monroe’s Levi Altic, Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Filbrun, Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow and Tri-Village’s Christian Ricker all were named second team all-CCC.

Ansonia’s Rygh Fortkamp, Arcanum’s Cole Spitler¸ Bradford’s Parker Smith, Franklin Monroe’s Jeremy Bridenbaugh, Mississinawa Valley’s Matt Slob and Tri-Village’s Derek Eyer made the CCC’s special mention team.

Newton’s Treg Jackson was named the CCC baseball player of the year while Newton’s Jordan Kopp was named the CCC baseball coach of the year.

Newton won the CCC championship with a league record of 11-1, Tri-County North finished second at 10-2, and Arcanum and National Trail tied for third at 9-3. Miami East finished fifth at 8-4, Franklin Monroe finished sixth at 7-5, and Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village tied for seventh at 6-6.

Ansonia, Bradford and Twin Valley South tied for ninth in the league standings at 3-9. Bethel finished 12th at 2-10, and Covington finished 13th at 1-11.

All-CCC baseball

First team

Cory Ross, Arcanum

Hunter Shelley, Bethel

Andy Branson, Bradford

Zach Cable, Franklin Monroe

Brandon Wilson, Miami East

Trent Collins, Mississinawa Valley

Peyton Lane, National Trail

Peyton Miller, National Trail

Treg Jackson, Newton

Ryan Mollette, Newton

Cole Weaver, Newton

Chandler Sproles, Tri-County North

Collin Whipp, Tri-County North

Jared Buckley, Tri-Village

Ryan Bassler, Twin Valley South

Player of the year: Treg Jackson, Newton

Coach of the year: Jordan Kopp, Newton

Second team

Tyler Neal, Ansonia

Evan Atchley, Arcanum

Wade Meeks, Arcanum

Clay Layman, Bradford

Mason Dilley, Covington

Levi Altic, Franklin Monroe

Bryce Filbrun, Franklin Monroe

Jake Arthur, Miami East

Austin Rutledge, Miami East

Zac Longfellow, Mississinawa Valley

Cameron Harrison, National Trail

Noah Weaver, Newton

Liam Downing, Tri-County North

Christian Ricker, Tri-Village

Buddy Henderson, Twin Valley South

Special mention team

Rygh Fortkamp, Ansonia

Cole Spitler, Arcanum

Perry Casto, Bethel

Parker Smith, Bradford

Braden Miller, Covington

Jeremy Bridenbaugh, Franklin Monroe

Andy Wargo, Miami East

Matt Slob, Mississinawa Valley

Travis Hunt, National Trail

Nash Lavy, Newton

Jacob Isaacs, Tri-County North

Derek Eyer, Tri-Village

Cade Cottingim, Twin Valley South

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

