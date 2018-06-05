3 Versailles senior baseball players named 1st team all-MAC

VERSAILLES – Three Versailles seniors were named first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference by the league for the 2018 baseball season.
Keaton McEldowney, Cole Niekamp and Kurtis Rutschilling all were named first team all-MAC.
Versailles’ Kyle Pothast was named second team all-conference.
Andrew DeMange, Noah Grisez and Noah Richard all made the MAC’s honorable mention team.
Fort Recovery’s Nick Thwaits was named the MAC baseball player of the year. Fort Recovery’s Jerry Kaup and St. Henry’s John Dorner were named the conference’s co-coaches of the year for the 2018 baseball season.
Fort Recovery and St. Henry shared the conference championship with identical 8-1 league records. Coldwater, New Bremen and Versailles tied for third at 6-3.
Minster finished sixth at 5-4, Parkway finished seventh at 3-6, Delphos St. John’s was eighth at 2-7, Marion Local finished ninth at 1-8, and New Knoxville was 10th at 0-9.
All-MAC baseball
First team
Cole Frilling, Coldwater
Jacob Wenning, Coldwater
Nick Thwaits, Fort Recovery
Cade Wendel, Fort Recovery
Austin Brown, Minster
Alex Lehmkuhl, Minster
Ryan Bertke, New Bremen
Luke Vonderhaar, New Bremen
Clayton Agler, Parkway
Rylee Deitsch, St. Henry
Jay Knapke, St. Henry
Daylon Lange, St. Henry
Ryan Luttmer, St. Henry
Keaton McEldowney, Versailles
Cole Niekamp, Versailles
Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles
Player of the year: Nick Thwaits, Fort Recovery
Coach of the year: Jerry Kaup, Fort Recovery; John Dorner, St. Henry
Second team
Nathan Grunden, Coldwater
Austin Riethman, Coldwater
Jared Huelsman, Minster
Isaac Schmiesing, Minster
Grant Selby, New Bremen
Justin Tenkman, New Bremen
Parker Link, St. Henry
Kyle Pothast, Versailles
Honorable mention
Coldwater: Sam Broering
Fort Recovery: Ben Homan
Marion Local: Darrin Hays, Jonathan Schmitz
Minster: Jack Heitbrink, Jack Olberding, Austin Shinabery
New Bremen: Mitchell Hays
New Knoxville: Nathan Tinnerman
Parkway: Nick Hawk
St. Henry: Tyler Schlarman
Delphos St. John’s: Devin Cairo, Troy Elwer, Luke Reindel, Chandler Skym
Versailles: Andrew DeMange, Noah Grisez, Noah Richard
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU