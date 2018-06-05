3 Versailles senior baseball players named 1st team all-MAC

VERSAILLES – Three Versailles seniors were named first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference by the league for the 2018 baseball season.

Keaton McEldowney, Cole Niekamp and Kurtis Rutschilling all were named first team all-MAC.

Versailles’ Kyle Pothast was named second team all-conference.

Andrew DeMange, Noah Grisez and Noah Richard all made the MAC’s honorable mention team.

Fort Recovery’s Nick Thwaits was named the MAC baseball player of the year. Fort Recovery’s Jerry Kaup and St. Henry’s John Dorner were named the conference’s co-coaches of the year for the 2018 baseball season.

Fort Recovery and St. Henry shared the conference championship with identical 8-1 league records. Coldwater, New Bremen and Versailles tied for third at 6-3.

Minster finished sixth at 5-4, Parkway finished seventh at 3-6, Delphos St. John’s was eighth at 2-7, Marion Local finished ninth at 1-8, and New Knoxville was 10th at 0-9.

All-MAC baseball

First team

Cole Frilling, Coldwater

Jacob Wenning, Coldwater

Nick Thwaits, Fort Recovery

Cade Wendel, Fort Recovery

Austin Brown, Minster

Alex Lehmkuhl, Minster

Ryan Bertke, New Bremen

Luke Vonderhaar, New Bremen

Clayton Agler, Parkway

Rylee Deitsch, St. Henry

Jay Knapke, St. Henry

Daylon Lange, St. Henry

Ryan Luttmer, St. Henry

Keaton McEldowney, Versailles

Cole Niekamp, Versailles

Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles

Player of the year: Nick Thwaits, Fort Recovery

Coach of the year: Jerry Kaup, Fort Recovery; John Dorner, St. Henry

Second team

Nathan Grunden, Coldwater

Austin Riethman, Coldwater

Jared Huelsman, Minster

Isaac Schmiesing, Minster

Grant Selby, New Bremen

Justin Tenkman, New Bremen

Parker Link, St. Henry

Kyle Pothast, Versailles

Honorable mention

Coldwater: Sam Broering

Fort Recovery: Ben Homan

Marion Local: Darrin Hays, Jonathan Schmitz

Minster: Jack Heitbrink, Jack Olberding, Austin Shinabery

New Bremen: Mitchell Hays

New Knoxville: Nathan Tinnerman

Parkway: Nick Hawk

St. Henry: Tyler Schlarman

Delphos St. John’s: Devin Cairo, Troy Elwer, Luke Reindel, Chandler Skym

Versailles: Andrew DeMange, Noah Grisez, Noah Richard

McEldowney https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_WEB-Keaton-McEdowney.jpg McEldowney Niekamp https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_WEB-Cole-Niekamp.jpg Niekamp Rutschilling https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_WEB-Kurtis-Rutschilling.jpg Rutschilling

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

